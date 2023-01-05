CNN —

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said Thursday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and has an “excellent prognosis.”

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey, a Democrat who is 62, said in a statement. “In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery.”

Casey continued, “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Casey, whose term ends in 2025, was first elected to the US Senate in 2006 after serving as Pennsylvania state treasurer. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Casey practiced law after graduating from The College of the Holy Cross in 1982 and receiving his law degree from Catholic University of America in 1988. He was Pennsylvania auditor general from 1997 to 2005. During his time in Congress, he been a member of several committees, including the Intelligence Committee, and is chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

This story has been updated with additional background information.