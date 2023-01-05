CNN —

Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2019, according to The Guardian.

The UK newspaper claims to have seen an advance copy of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly alleges his brother William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the altercation.

The alleged scuffle took place after a conversation between the two brothers, during which William, the heir to the British throne, called Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive,” according to The Guardian.

The confrontation escalated until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor’,” The Guardian reported.

CNN has requested an advance copy of the book from publisher Penguin Random House, but has not received a response. Kensington Palace declined CNN’s request for comment on the alleged altercation.

The Guardian article focuses on the alleged physical altercation between the brothers but describes the entirety of the book as a “remarkable volume.”

The article reports Harry’s version of events, in which William arrives at Harry and Meghan’s then home, Nottingham Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds, to allegedly discuss “‘the whole rolling catastrophe’ of their relationship and struggles with the press.”

Harry alleges that William attacked him after he had offered him water and attempted to cool a heated verbal exchange, according to The Guardian.

The article quotes Harry: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The article says Harry states in the book that William urged him to hit back, but he refused to do so. William left but later returned, “looking regretful” and apologized, according to the Guardian article, quoting the book.

Spare is due to be released on January 10.

Since their wedding in 2018, Harry and Meghan’s relationship has been under intense media scrutiny, with particular focus placed on the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured in The Hague on April 17, 2022. SEM VAN DER WAL/AFP/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

In a recent Netflix documentary, Harry blamed the media for placing undue stress on his Meghan, leading to her having a miscarriage and suffering suicidal thoughts.

The couple said the unrelenting media coverage ultimately led them to quit working as members of the Royal family.

Harry admitted in the six-part documentary that he didn’t deal with Meghan’s deteriorating mental health “particularly well” at first.

“I knew she was struggling; we were both struggling, but I never thought it would get to that stage. The fact it got to that stage I felt angry and ashamed,” Harry recounted, adding: “I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry.”

Meghan said she wanted to go somewhere for help but claimed she wasn’t allowed to because of concerns about how it would look for the institution, without specifying who she believes stopped her. She made similar comments in her explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.