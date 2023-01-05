grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Even millionaires are noticing that grocery shopping has become really expensive. Just listen to Cardi B.

The rapper posted an expletive-laden video rant on Twitter asking “anybody that is responsible” to lower grocery prices because they’ve recently been “tripling up.”

She said she noticed the skyrocketing prices from a “summary” of money spent in her home every week, prompting her to ask “what the f**k is going on?” So, she said she had to see with her own eyes, and went to a grocery store to see the prices for herself.

“Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago, and now it’s like f**king $7,” Cardi B said in the minute-long video. “Of course I’m going to say something: The f**k?!”

“I think that sh*t is crazy,” she added, sympathizing with “middle-class people or people in the hood” about the increase in grocery prices.

Cardi B used her platform, consisting of nearly 30 million followers on Twitter, to ask the higher-ups to “put that sh*t the f**k down.” She added that if those responsible for the high prices were to see her post, they might “put it down.”

Her advice during these times? Budgeting, because if you don’t, you’re “going to go broke soon.”

The video is the latest impromptu economic observation from Cardi B, who has previously focused on the lack of housing inventory and the rising cost of living. A few days ago the rapper, worth at least $40 million, tweeted that “grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now … You might as well eat outside!!”

US inflation fruits vegetables prices
Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up

US food inflation has sparked a cost-of-living crisis. In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently said. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%.

Despite Cardi B’s pleas, food prices are hard to control, since they’re affected by a number of factors including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest such as the war in Ukraine. That can make it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices.

However, many big corporations have offset those costs by raising prices on consumers, as lawmakers including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have frequently highlighted, saying the price hikes are “driven by corporate greed.”

When a Cardi B fan asked if the video will decrease prices, the rapper said: “Not necessarily cause of me, but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”