Today, you’ll find a deal on Cuup intimates, discounts during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale and savings at Fable Pets. All that and more below.

Cuup End of Season Sale Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Now through Jan. 16, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear and get up to 60% off intimates plus free shipping on orders over $75.

Adidas End of Year Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, the brand is offering up to 60% off thousands of items, no code necessary.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Nordstrom Shop a ton of your favorite brands — think everything from Ugg to Hanky Panky and Great Jones to Otherland — on sale during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. You’ll find steep discounts across every category, so be sure to grab anything you missed over the holidays.



Ikea Winter Sale Ikea Whether you’re outfitting a new apartment, upgrading your current decor or even looking to DIY something simple, Ikea is your best friend. Right now the already-affordable retailer is offering tons of discounts during its Winter Sale — 25% off curtains, 15% off bathroom storage and $350 off select sofas, just to name a few.

Fable Pets Winter Sale Fable Pets At Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Fable Pets has to offer. Spoil your pet with everything from enriching dog toys to innovative accessories to design-forward crates. Right now, you can get 20% off your order with code WINTER20.

More deals to shop

• Right now at REI, shop up to 30% off cold weather running gear from brands like The North Face, Smartwool, Brooks and more.

• Save on effective skincare from Cetaphil and Differin right now at Amazon.

• Check out our review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, then snag it for less right now at Woot!

• Get up to 50% off home decor bestsellers right now at Urban Outfitters.

• Shop this BOGO 50% off deal on a gentle Cerave cleanser right now at Amazon.

• This effective robo-vac, the iRobot Roomba i3+, is half off right now at eBay.

• Organize your life in style this new year with deals on Papier notecards, journals and more.

• Shop quality loungewear and more up to 70% off during the Archive Sale at Richer Poorer.

• The latest Google Nest video doorbell is $30 off right now.

• Save on a bunch of premium home workout essentials with these deals on NordicTrack treads, rowers, stationary bikes and more.

Deals you may have missed

Girlfriend Collective Boxing Day Sale Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through Jan. 8, the brand is hosting its annual Boxing Day promo, so you can save up to 50% on select year-end clearance. Plus, take advantage of site-wide tiered discounts; the more you spend, the more you’ll save on everything from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

Our Place The Bye! 2022 Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop the beloved Always Pan just shy of its lowest price ever, plus discounted tableware and more during this end-of-year sale.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller $37 $26 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just dipping your toe back into workouts in the new year, a foam roller like this one is a recovery essential. Simple yet effective, it provides improved oxygen flow and faster healing within your tissues, encouraging circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility. This TriggerPoint foam roller is one of our favorites, and it’s now down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

Beast Health Blender $165 $132 at Beast Health Nordstrom Streamline your routines with this powerful — not to mention sleek — blender that handles everything from smoothies to soups to sauces and more. Perfect for apartment living, the compact blender looks great on any countertop, and it’s an ideal companion for anyone looking to add some color to their everyday meals. Get 20% off everything sitewide during the New Year's sale at Beast.