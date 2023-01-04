Star nursery revealed at the tail of the Serpens constellation

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 8:00 AM EST, Wed January 4, 2023
The Gemini North telescope captured a pair of galaxies, NGC 4567 (top) and NGC 4568 (bottom), as they collide. Nicknamed the Butterfly galaxies, they will eventually merge as a single galaxy in 500 million years.
International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a spectacular head-on view of the grand design spiral galaxy NGC 3631, located about 53 million light-years away.
NASA; ESA; A. Filippenko; D. Sand
This collection of 37 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, taken between 2003 and 2021, includes galaxies that are all hosts to both Cepheid variables and supernovae. They serve as cosmic tools to measure astronomical distance and refine the expansion rate of the universe.
NASA/ESA/Adam G. Riess (STScI, JHU)
This is the first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope project.
European Southern Observatory/EHT Collaboration
Two galaxies, NGC 1512 and NGC 1510, appear to dance in this image from the Dark Energy Camera. The galaxies have been in the process of merging for 400 million years, which has ignited waves of star formation and warped both galaxies.
NSF's NOIRLab/Dark Energy Survey
This illustration shows exocomets orbiting the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Astronomers have detected at least 30 exocomets in the system, which also hosts two exoplanets.
Calcada
This artist's impression shows a two-star system, with a white dwarf (foreground) and a companion star (background), where a micronova explosion can occur. Although these stellar explosions are smaller than supernovae, they can be intensely powerful.
Mark A. Garlick/European Southern Observatory
This sequence of images shows how the solid nucleus (or the "dirty snowball" heart) of Comet C/2014 UN271 was isolated from a vast shell of dust and gas to measure it. Scientists believe the nucleus could be 85 miles across.
NASA/ESA/Man-To Hui (MUST)/David Jewitt (UCLA)
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the most distant star yet: Earendel, which is nearly 13 billion light-years away.
NASA/ESA/Brian Welch (JHU)/Dan Coe (STScI)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
Astronomers have imaged a space phenomena called odd radio circles using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope. These space rings are so massive that they measure about a million light-years across -- 16 times bigger than our Milky Way galaxy.
Jayanne English (U. Manitoba)
This illustration shows what happens when two large celestial bodies collide in space, creating a debris cloud. NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope saw a debris cloud block the light of the star HD 166191.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
Some 4.4 million space objects billions of light-years away have been mapped by astronomers, including 1 million space objects that hadn't been spotted before. The observations were made by the sensitive Low Frequency Array telescope, known as LOFAR.
Annalisa Bonafede
An unusual triangle shape formed by two galaxies crashing together in a cosmic tug-of-war has been captured in a new image taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The head-on collision between the two galaxies fueled a star-forming frenzy, creating "the oddball triangle of newly minted stars."
J. Dalcanton/Space Telescope Science Institute/NASA
This image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A combines some of the first X-ray data collected by NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, shown in magenta, with high-energy X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, in blue.
NASA/CXC/SAO/IXPE
This image shows the Milky Way as viewed from Earth. The star icon shows the position of a mysterious repeating transient. The spinning space object beamed out radiation three times per hour and became the brightest source of radio waves viewable from Earth, acting like a celestial lighthouse.
Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker/ICRAR/Curtin
This Hubble Space Telescope image shows the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10, which is filled with young stars. The bright center, surrounded by pink clouds, indicates the location of its black hole and areas of star birth.
NASA, ESA, Zachary Schutte (XGI), Amy Reines (XGI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
This image shows the Flame Nebula and its surroundings captured in radio waves.
Th. Stanke/ESO
This artist's impression showcases a red supergiant star in the final year of its life emitting a tumultuous cloud of gas, experiencing significant internal changes before exploding in a supernova.
The Astrophysical Journal/Northwestern University
Wonders of the universe

CNN  — 

Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.

The VISTA telescope, located at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Antofagasta, Chile, observed the Sh2-54 Nebula in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.

While visible light, which is what we can see, is absorbed by interstellar dust, infrared light can pierce through thick dust clouds in space to reveal previously unseen details.

INTERACTIVE: The best space photos of 2022

Infrared imagery of nebulae is helping astronomers learn more about how stars form. The new image revealed a wealth of stars behind the orange glow of the nebula.

Compare the infrared image, which is filled with starlight, to the visible light image of the Sh2-54 nebula using the slider below.

ESO/VVVX
ESO

Multiple nebulae, or clouds of gas and dust that fuel star formation, are located at the tail end of the Serpens constellation — so named because of its resemblance to a serpent. These star-birth hotspots include the Eagle, the Omega and the Sh2-54 nebulae.

Astronomers focused in on the Sh2-54 Nebula, located about 6,000 light-years from Earth. The “Sh” in the cosmic object’s name is in reference to astronomer Stewart Sharpless, who was responsible for cataloging more than 300 nebulae in the 1950s.

The protostar L1527, shown in this image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, is embedded within a cloud of material that is feeding its growth. Material ejected from the star has cleared out cavities above and below it, whose boundaries glow orange and blue in this infrared view. The upper central region displays bubble-like shapes due to stellar 'burps,' or sporadic ejections. Webb also detects filaments made of molecular hydrogen that has been shocked by past stellar ejections. Intriguingly, the edges of the cavities at upper left and lower right appear straight, while the boundaries at upper right and lower left are curved. The region at lower right appears blue, as there's less dust between it and Webb than the orange regions above it.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Cosmic hourglass captured by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of a star

The image was taken using the highly sensitive 67 million-pixel camera on the VISTA telescope as part of the VISTA Variables in the Via Láctea eXtended survey.

The project repeatedly observes large regions of the Milky Way in infrared light to unlock the mysteries of star evolution.

Nebulae and stellar nurseries have also been part of the focus of the James Webb Space Telescope, which began scientific observations of the universe in July 2022.

So far, Webb has revealed glimmering stars nestled in stellar nurseries like the Orion Nebula, the Carina Nebula and among the famed Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula.