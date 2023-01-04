CNN —

A major winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to its colder northern end and severe storms and tornadoes on its warmer southern end is threatening more severe weather as it treks east.

Over 25 million people are under some sort of severe weather threat in the South, with the risk of severe storms stretching from the Florida Panhandle into far southeast Alabama and parts of Georgia, and along the East Coast into southeastern Virginia.

As the showers and storms push into Georgia and northern Florida, damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Cities including Tallahassee, Albany, Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Raleigh and Norfolk could see winds and tornadoes. Heavy rain could also produce flash flooding in parts of Mississippi.

The multi-hazard storm – which headed into central and Southern US after battering California with deadly floods – has already triggered at least 120 storm reports over the past two days and left a trail of destruction as it barreled across the country, shifting to the South and Southeast.

There have been 11 tornado reports, 92 wind reports and 17 hail reports.

The tornado reports included six in Illinois on Tuesday and an EF-1 in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday. Other tornadoes reports came from Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of western and southern Alabama until 4 a.m. CST and for parts of Georgia, Florida and Alabama until noon eastern.

The storm has also brought some heavy rain, with much of the South seeing 48-hour rainfall totals between 2-4 inches. Some areas across the Mississippi and Ohio River Valley received up to 6 inches, and isolated areas across eastern Arkansas received 10 inches.

In Tennessee, Memphis and Jackson both saw record-breaking rainfall Tuesday. Memphis received 3.84 inches, smashing its previous daily record of 2.13 inches set in 1949. Jackson got 2.48 inches on Tuesday, beating a previous daily record of 1.69 inches in 1951.