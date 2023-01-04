FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va. A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for neo-Nazi podcaster Robert "Azzmador" Ray, who promoted and attended the white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence in 2017. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
Jury finds Unite the Right organizers liable for millions in damages
02:21 - Source: CNN
Charlottesville white nationalist rally 16 videos
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va. A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for neo-Nazi podcaster Robert "Azzmador" Ray, who promoted and attended the white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence in 2017. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
Jury finds Unite the Right organizers liable for millions in damages
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
Video shows what happened in Charlottesville
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Susan Bro at memorial
Heyer's mom: How could I not be strong?
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Susan Bro 08102018
Victim's mom: Let's focus on why she was there
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UVA Vigil
University of Virginia holds vigil
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump correct
Trump: I wanted to know the facts
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
durham confederate statue torn down
Monuments targeted in the wake of Charlottesville
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christopher cantwell fearful jpm orig _00012126.jpg
White supremacist chokes up in new video
01:29
Now playing
- Source: Vice News/Chris Cantwell
Tine Fey cake 2
How Tina Fey copes with Charlottesville rally
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Donald Trump makes a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on August 14, 2017.
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 25: Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama after a discussion about democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Up to 200,000 faithful are expected to attend the five-day congress in Berlin and Wittenberg that this year is celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
Obama's Charlottesville tweet smashes record
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, August 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.
Protester: White supremacist pointed gun at me
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Susan Bro GMA 8-18-2017
Heather Heyer's mom: I won't take Trump's call
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayor michael signer
Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn't called
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
susan bro heather heyer mother
Heyer's mom: You just magnified my daughter
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Video shows what happened in Charlottesville
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A Virginia judge applied the state’s statutory punitive damages cap to decrease the amount of punitive damages owed by White Nationalists who organized and participated in the 2017 Unite the Right rally from $24 million to $350,000, court records show.

A total of $26 million was awarded by a jury in 2021 after finding those involved in the Unite the Right rally liable for injuries suffered during the Charlottesville rally in August 2017. The jury decided the defendants should pay $2 million in compensatory damages and $24 million in punitive damages.

While the court recognized “the jury verdict findings of Defendants’ liability,” and upheld the compensatory damages award, the order said it would reduce the punitive damages to $350,000, “as compelled by the Virginia statutory cap on punitive damages.”

Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jury finds Unite the Right defendants liable for more than $26 million in damages

A Virginia state law limits the total amount awarded for punitive damages to $350,000 per case, but the law does not allow the jury to be advised of the punitive damages cap. Instead, in cases where a jury awards more than the $350,000 in punitive damages, the law requires judges to reduce the award to the maximum.

The order was filed on December 30, 2022, and signed by Senior US District Judge Norman K. Moon.

Among the 23 defendants was James Alex Fields, Jr., who sped his car through a group of counter protestors at the rally, injuring dozens and killing 32-year old Heather Heyer. Half of the damages awarded by the jury were against Fields.

Some of the most prominent figures of the alt-right – Jason Kessler, Matthew Heimbach, Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell – were also among the defendants.