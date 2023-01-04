BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their bilateral meeting on November 13, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. The leaders of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa have gathered in Brasilia for the BRICS leaders summit. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Retired general: A weak Russia would be satisfying for Xi
03:14 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their bilateral meeting on November 13, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. The leaders of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa have gathered in Brasilia for the BRICS leaders summit. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Retired general: A weak Russia would be satisfying for Xi
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

New York CNN  — 

Inflation fears roiled the markets in 2022. Now, investors may have scarier things to worry about in 2023, according to a report from global research and consulting firm Eurasia Group. Most notable? Concerns about the increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape.

“Inflation shockwaves” still feature as one of Eurasia’s top political risks for 2023 in a new report.

But perhaps surprisingly, inflation ranks fourth on the list, behind worries about a rogue Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in China.

The Putin problem

Eurasia’s third biggest fear — the increased use of artificial intelligence technology to wreak havoc on the global economy — only adds to jitters about disruption from Russia and China. Eurasia called AI “a gift to autocrats.”

Eurasia, led by political scientist and author Ian Bremmer, pointed out that Russia’s war with Ukraine may become an even bigger problem for the United States and Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to launch the Titan-Polymer industrial complex in Pskov region, via a video conference in Staint Petersburg on December 28, 2022. - - *Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik* (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP) / *Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik* (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to launch the Titan-Polymer industrial complex in Pskov region, via a video conference in Staint Petersburg on December 28, 2022. - - *Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik* (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP) / *Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik* (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Europe's big question: What a diminished Russia will do next

“Nuclear saber-rattling by Moscow will intensify. Putin’s threats will become more explicit,” Eurasia said in its report. It is also concerned that “Kremlin-affiliated hackers will ramp up cyberattacks on Western firms and governments.”

That could mean attempts to disrupt oil pipelines, American and European satellites and other telecom and tech infrastructure, as well as further efforts to influence and sabotage global elections.

“Moscow will step up its rogue behavior…with newly empowered influence operations targeting NATO countries,” Eurasia said in the report.

Eurasia pointed to upcoming Polish elections in 2023 as “the most obvious target” but that other Western nations “will be vulnerable, too.”

China conundrum

Autocracy in China is a potential economic and market headache as well.

“Xi’s drive for state control will produce arbitrary decisions and policy volatility. China’s economy is in a fragile state after two years of harsh Covid-19 controls,” Eurasia noted, pointing out that “plummeting homebuyer and market sentiment have ground growth in the critical real estate sector to a halt, depleting local government revenue.”

Eurasia added that the “backdrop of weakening global growth and deepening domestic challenges demands competent economic management from Beijing.” Instead, “the Chinese leadership is delivering opacity and unpredictability.”

Chinese officials announced in October that they were delaying the release of key economic data, news that Eurasia said “was an ominous sign of things to come for global markets.”

Passengers wearing face masks pull baggage at a departure lobby in Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022, after the central government recently dropped its "zero-COVID" policy.
Passengers wearing face masks pull baggage at a departure lobby in Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022, after the central government recently dropped its "zero-COVID" policy.
Kydpl Kyodo/AP

From the unwinding of zero-Covid to economic recovery: What to watch in China in 2023

All of this uncertainty comes as China continues to face the growing Covid outbreak in the country. Eurasia fears that “if a severe new strain of Covid were to emerge,” it is “more likely that it would spread widely in China and beyond.

“China would be unlikely to identify the new variant because of reduced testing and sequencing, to recognize more severe disease due to an overwhelmed health system, and to let news of a more severe variant get out given Xi’s track record on transparency,’ Eurasia said. “The world would have little or no time to prepare for a deadlier virus.”

Meanwhile, Eurasia also is worried that Beijing “will deploy new technologies not only to tighten surveillance and control of its own society, but also to spread propaganda on social media and intimidate Chinese language communities overseas.”

So what about inflation?

None of this is to suggest that worries about rising prices have dissipated.

While inflation is listed as the fourth-biggest risk, Eurasia is still concerned that “rising interest rates and global recession will raise the risk of emerging-market crises.”

Energy prices in particular will remain a sticking point for the global markets and economy as Eurasia notes that “higher oil prices will also increase frictions between OPEC+ and the United States.”

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Fed watch 2023: When will rate hikes slow down

And Eurasia also listed concerns about instability in Iran, shrinking water levels and economic inequality as major global challenges.

Then there’s another new and distinctly 21st century worry: the rise of social media.

“Gen Z has both the ability and the motivation to organize online to reshape corporate and public policy, making life harder for multinationals everywhere and disrupting politics with the click of a button,” Eurasia said, referring to the phenomenon as the “Tik Tok Boom.”

Legal woes for SBF and FTX continue

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, had another day in court on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried, more commonly referred to by his initials, SBF, plead “not guilty” to charges ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering to conspiracy by misusing customer funds.

SBF appeared in a Manhattan court Tuesday after he was arrested last month in the Bahamas, extradited to the United States and then released by a judge on a $250 million bail package. But as my colleague Kara Scannell reports, the legal drama for SBF is only beginning. The judge set a trial date of October 2.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on December 22, 2022 in New York City. Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on December 9th and arrested 3 days later by Bahamas law enforcement at the request of U.S. prosecutors, consented to extradition to the U.S. where he is facing eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy and money-laundering offenses which includes making illegal political contributions. He is potentially facing life in prison if convicted. He was released on $250 million bond with the bail package requiring him to stay with his parents in California.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on December 22, 2022 in New York City. Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on December 9th and arrested 3 days later by Bahamas law enforcement at the request of U.S. prosecutors, consented to extradition to the U.S. where he is facing eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy and money-laundering offenses which includes making illegal political contributions. He is potentially facing life in prison if convicted. He was released on $250 million bond with the bail package requiring him to stay with his parents in California.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake

Prosecutors allege that SBF was in charge of “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.” They claim that he moved (or stole) billions of dollars from FTX customers to cover losses at the firm’s companion hedge fund, Alameda Research.

The cryptocurrency world was already in turmoil before FTX imploded. The prices of bitcoin, ethereum and other digital coins all plummeted in 2022. But FTX and Alameda were each forced to file for bankruptcy in December after investors rushed to pull deposits.

FTX was once valued at $32 billion, based on funding from private investors. The company was expected to be one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2023 as recently as the middle of last year. Not any more.

iPhone production in China ramps up again

Covid woes hurt Apple (AAPL) last year, as the world’s largest iPhone factory in China faced production disruptions since October due to the pandemic.

But the giant campus, owned by top Apple supplier Foxconn, is reportedly now back at 90% production capacity following worker protests and Covid-related restrictions.

Apple needs to get more of its latest smartphones into people’s pockets. Delays with the various iPhone 14 models have cost the company — and its investors — dearly.

A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as the new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022.
A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as the new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022.
Thomas Peter/Reuters

Apple made China the backbone of its iPhone assembly. Shifting away could take years

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimated in November that disruptions in China led to about $1 billion a week in lost revenue.

And analysts at UBS also said in November that wait times for the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in the US were more than a month long due to supply chain woes. That couldn’t have come at a worse time since it was just before Christmas and other winter holidays.

Apple’s stock had a tough 2022, like the rest of Big Tech, and it didn’t start off 2023 in a festive fashion either. Shares of Apple hit a new 52-week low Tuesday. Apple’s market value dipped below $2 trillion in the process. Just a year ago, Apple was the first company in the world to reach a $3 trillion market valuation.