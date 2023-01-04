tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 15 videos
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

European stocks are pushing higher for the third straight day as investors cheer signs that inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and natural gas prices are all easing

Europe’s Stoxx 600 (SXXL) index rose 1% in Wednesday trading, and is now up 3.3% since markets kicked off 2023 trading on Monday. Germany’s DAX (DAX) rose 1.8% on Wednesday, while France’s CAC (CAC40) gained 1.9%. London’s FTSE 100 index also gained 0.4%.

Despite the undeniably gloomy outlook for the global economy — the International Monetary Fund expects one third of economies to fall into a recession this year — investors in European stocks are feeling cautiously optimistic following the release of a string of better-than-expected data indicating that the slowdown might not be as deep as once feared.

On Wednesday, France’s statistics institute said consumer price inflation was 5.9% in December, down from 6.2% in November. A drop in energy prices drove the decline, the institute said.

In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, provisional data released on Tuesday showed that inflation had fallen to 8.6% in December, from 10% the month before. A one-off government payment to households to subsidize energy bills helped bring prices down.

Weaker inflation is raising hopes among investors that the European Central Bank may be able to hike interest rates less aggressively this year, after increasing the cost of borrowing four times in a row since July 2022.

And business activity across the 20 countries sharing the euro currency, while historically still low, ticked up in December from the month prior, according to a survey of companies released by S&P Global on Wednesday.

That adds to promising survey data released on Monday, also from S&P Global, showing that supply chain pressures and inflation for the region’s manufacturers appear to be easing up.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, an online trading platform, told CNN that the boost for markets is partly due to the slowdown in inflation.

“It seems that investors are being tempted back now that the [Russia-Ukraine] war has been contained, and the worst of the sanctions discussions appear over for the time being,” he added.

Traders aren’t so cheery across the pond. The S&P 500 (DVS) was down 0.4% at the close of trading Tuesday and the Dow (A1BSC) ended little changed, despite rallying in the morning. US futures were up slightly on Wednesday morning, but still trailing markets in Europe.

Wall Street’s relatively sluggish start to the new year may be due to the higher number of poor-performing tech stocks in the United States, according to Beauchamp. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) is down 34% from this time last year.

“If we are seeing a continued flight to value, then the relative cheapness of European stocks is a big plus,” he said. “The lack of expensive tech names has been a real boost for the FTSE 100, but other indices in Europe are picking up too.”

An easing energy crisis

High levels of natural gas storage and unseasonably mild weather have put Europe in a stronger position than many feared a few months ago.

Benchmark prices for European natural gas futures have tumbled 10% since Monday to €69 ($73) per megawatt hour. They’re now down 79% since their all-time high in August, when they traded at €342 ($363) per megawatt hour.

European countries raced to fill their gas stores last year as Russia, once their biggest supplier, slashed its exports. Stores are currently filled to 84% of capacity — compared with 52% at the same time last year.

As such, Europe will likely avoid a much-feared energy shortage this winter, though it still faces the task of refilling its storage before next winter’s heating season with little gas now flowing from Russia.

Record-breaking temperatures have helped keep storage levels high. On January 1, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever, climatologist Maximiliano Herrera told CNN on Tuesday.

Fears about energy supplies that led to significant outflows from European equities last year now seem “unjustified as the risk of a severe energy shortage has diminished,” Deutsche Bank analysts Maximilian Uleer and Carolin Raab wrote in a note on Wednesday.

— Christian Edwards contributed reporting.