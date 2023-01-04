NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images
Todd Chrisley says nothing will be off limits in a tell-all interview he plans to give before he heads to prison.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star said on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that he will only give one interview and that it will be with his son, Chase Chrisley.

“You are going to be doing this interview with me next week,” he told Chase Chrisley on the podcast. “Nothing is off-limits. It’s a no holds bar interview.”

The interview is set for next week.

“I am looking forward to that interview, not because it’s going to be a softball interview,” Todd Chrisley added. “You have said, ‘Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?’ And I said, ‘You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.’”

The interview will also include questions from listeners.

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday, Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Other people that want to interview [me] might say, ‘I know this is probably an uncomfortable question’ — no, we’re good with the truth,” Todd Chrisley said, adding, “The truth is not uncomfortable for us.”

In June, the reality show patriarch was convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges, along with his wife Julie Chrisley. Both were sentenced to prison; Todd received 12 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven years.

The duo are both set to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17.

They are currently appealing their cases.