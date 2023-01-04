The Lead Matt Egan Phil Mattingly_00030908.png
The Federal Reserve warns of impending job losses as rise in inflation slows
05:13 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
The Lead Matt Egan Phil Mattingly_00030908.png
The Federal Reserve warns of impending job losses as rise in inflation slows
05:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Many on Wall Street cheered last fall when the midterm elections ushered in a return of divided government in Washington.

The old mantra is that gridlock is good because it means neither political party can mess things up.

But the historic dysfunction playing out in Congress this week is a reminder that you should be careful what you wish for. While gridlock might be good for markets and the economy, complete paralysis is bad because, every so often, government needs to get stuff done.

House Republicans’ inability to pick a speaker on the first ballot (or second or third) for the first time in a century raises an ominous question: If lawmakers can’t pick a speaker, how can they tackle truly thorny issues like raising the debt ceiling or responding to a potential recession?

“We’re watching a slow-moving trainwreck collide with a dumpster fire,” Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at BTIG, told CNN in a phone interview. “This is a clear indication we will have dysfunction for the entirety of this Congress, which heightens the risk around must-act deadlines such as the debt ceiling.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Edwin Lopez sorts the money in the cash register at Frankie's Pizza on January 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Edwin Lopez sorts the money in the cash register at Frankie's Pizza on January 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Get ready for a 'slowcession' in 2023, Moody's says

One New York Stock Exchange trader, a self-described conservative, told CNN on Tuesday the situation in the House is “disturbing” because it suggests lawmakers will struggle to get even more important things done.

“This is a joke. The party can’t get its [stuff] together. It’s a disgrace,” said the trader, who requested anonymity to discuss the situation candidly.

Even if Republicans eventually coalesce around Rep. Kevin McCarthy or a consensus candidate for speaker, the past few days have made plain to investors, economists and the public just how ungovernable the GOP majority in the House appears to be.

“This is not gridlock so much as a rudderless ship without a captain,” Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group wrote in a note titled, “Burning down the House: Speaker vote opening act for 2 years of tail risk.”

Krueger said the 4,000-page spending bill passed by Congress last month removed “a lot of the sharp objects” that could harm the economy.

Buckle up for debt ceiling brinksmanship

But lawmakers did not agree to tackle the debt ceiling, the borrowing limit that must be raised to avoid a calamitous US debt default.

It’s not hard to imagine the ungovernable GOP majority clashing with Democrats and the White House this summer and fall over the debt ceiling — with the entire world economy hanging in the balance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: A "now hiring" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: A "now hiring" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Recession or soft landing? Five reasons to be cautiously optimistic about 2023

Even before the House speaker stalemate, Goldman Sachs warned late last year that 2023 could bring the scariest debt ceiling fight since that infamous 2011 episode that cost America its perfect AAA credit score.

In the past, brinksmanship over the debt ceiling eventually gave way to a compromise, though often not until significant pressure was applied by business leaders, financial markets — or both.

It’s not clear how a debate over the debt ceiling will play out this time though, given the narrowly divided Congress and skepticism from Republicans about corporate America.

“Our concern is that an increasingly populist GOP is less tied to big business influence, while a narrow majority amplifies their influence,” Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at Height Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

‘All about the Fed’

Of course, the “House of Cards”-style drama playing out in Congress is not the most pressing issue facing the economy and investors right now.

The biggest questions concern whether the US economy is about to stumble into a recession (or a “slowcession,” if you ask Moody’s) and how long the Federal Reserve will keep up its fight against inflation.

Later this week, on Friday, investors will be laser-focused not on McCarthy’s fate but on the monthly jobs report and what it says about efforts to cool down the labor market.

Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel, dismissed the House speaker race as a “big, fat nothing-burger” for the market and said it was “just noise.”

“It’s all about the Fed,” Frankel said.

How would Congress respond to a recession?

And yet the stalemate in the House underscores how hard it will be for lawmakers to aggressively respond to a potential recession or another crisis in the next two years.

Although there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about a soft landing, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan warns a recession is still the most likely outcome.

Greenspan, senior economic adviser at Advisors Capital Management, said in a discussion posted online that inflation will not cool enough to avoid “at least a mild recession” induced by the Fed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on November 17, 2022 in New York City. Stocks are expected to fall as the stock market opened with interest rates rising as Federal Reserve officials signal more interest rate hikes to continue to slow down inflation. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on November 17, 2022 in New York City. Stocks are expected to fall as the stock market opened with interest rates rising as Federal Reserve officials signal more interest rate hikes to continue to slow down inflation. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Here's what will drive markets this year

“We may have a brief period of calm on the inflation front, but I think it will be too little too late,” Greenspan said.

If there is a recession, the chaos in Washington suggests the economy may not be able to count on a timely rescue from Congress this time around.