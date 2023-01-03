CNN —

A major multi-hazard storm barreling across the country is bringing the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest Tuesday.

The storm, which already brought deadly floods to California, was expected to pull moisture off the Gulf of Mexico into the South, where above normal temperatures have set the stage for severe thunderstorms.

Over 2 million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma as of Monday night.

On top of the risk of tornadoes, the areas could see hail and powerful scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

There’s already been damage reported after a possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas, according to Garland County officials.

“Damage was sustained to areas of the school due to trees, and power lines. The school was currently in session at the time, however all students have been accounted for and reports of no injury,” the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

In Jackson Parish, Louisiana, residents were told to stay off the roads as the severe weather toppled trees and covered roadways with water. Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department said tarps will be given out to those whose homes are damage.

“We are trying to work to get to houses that are damaged and clear roads,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

As the risk persists, forecasters have been concerned about tornadoes forming at night, according to Brad Bryant of the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.