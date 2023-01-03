mega millions lottery purchase FILE
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CNN  — 

If your New Year’s goals include buying 2,616 castles or 1,520 Ferraris for you and your closest friends, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot could make your dreams a reality.

OK, probably not. Your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 302,575,350.

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 9 : A customer shows off his Powerball tickets at a 7-Eleven store January 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Powerball Jackpot Surged to a record $900 Million in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands before tonight's drawing. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

But the estimated $785 million jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The largest jackpot in history was $1.537 billion, scored by one outrageously lucky winner in 2018.

If a single winner hits the jackpot Tuesday, they could get their $785 million by choosing annuity payments over 29 years, lottery officials said.

But a winner who wants their avalanche of cash immediately can choose the cash option of $395 million.