Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 15 videos
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 trump nft trading card
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Apple’s market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading Tuesday for the first time since early 2021 and one year to the day after the company became the first public tech company valued at $3 trillion.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) were down more than 4% in midday trading Tuesday after a report raised concerns about consumer demand for its products. Nikkei reported that Apple (AAPL) had recently notified several suppliers to build fewer parts for some of its most popular devices for the first quarter, including AirPods, the Apple (AAPL) Watch and MacBooks.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like other tech companies, Apple has grappled with supply chain hiccups and concerns that recession fears could weigh on advertiser and consumer spending, including for pricier products like the iPhone.

Ahead of the all-important holiday shopping period, Apple said it was experiencing “strong demand” for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models but it expected lower shipments than anticipated due to Covid-related disruptions at a supplier in China. (Those operations are now said to be running at nearly full capacity.)

While Apple’s market value has fallen considerably, other big tech companies have suffered steeper percentage declines. Shares of Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta are down by about 50% and 63%, respectively, over the past year. Apple, by comparison, is down by about 31% over the same period.

Still, Apple now joins Amazon in an exclusive club no one wants to be part of: companies that have lost $1 trillion in market value.