In pictures: The House speaker stalemate

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and an aide wait for a final tally of votes on Tuesday, January 3. Over three rounds of voting, McCarthy didn't receive what he needed to secure the speakership.
For the first time in 100 years, the election for House speaker has gone to multiple ballots.

And after three rounds of voting Tuesday, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wasn't able to secure the support needed to win the speakership. The House is now adjourned until noon on Wednesday following the failed third vote.

The obstacle for McCarthy, who has defiantly vowed to stay in the race, is that he faces a small but determined contingent of hardline conservatives. The group is using the leverage they have in the razor-thin Republican majority to extract concessions as they threaten to deny the GOP leader critical votes.

US Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, delivers remarks on the House floor on Tuesday. Roy, one of the Republicans who voted against McCarthy, was nominating Rep. Jim Jordan for the speakership. "This is not personal," Roy said. "This is about the future of this country."
Votes are tallied in the House chamber on Tuesday. The tally for the first ballot was 203 for McCarthy, with 19 Republicans voting for other candidates. The tally for the second ballot was 203 votes for McCarthy and 19 votes for Jordan. The third vote was 202 for McCarthy and 20 for Jordan. To be elected speaker, a candidate needs to win a majority of members who vote for a specific person on the House floor. That amounts to 218 votes if no member skips the vote or votes "present."
In this long-exposure photo, the House gathers to vote on the speakership on Tuesday.
McCarthy talks to reporters following a GOP Caucus meeting earlier on Tuesday. The closed-door meeting grew tense and heated as uncertainty grew over McCarthy's fate.
A video monitor at the Capitol displays a live feed of the House chamber on Tuesday.
Jordan speaks on the House floor Tuesday. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated McCarthy in the second round of voting. He said the differences among Republican lawmakers "pale in comparison" to the differences between Republicans and Democrats. "We need to rally around him," Jordan said of McCarthy.
A Republican on the House floor also watches the second round of voting on his phone.
US Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, voted against McCarthy all three times on Tuesday and at one point nominated Rep. Andy Biggs for the speakership.
US Reps. Joe Morelle, a Democrat from New York, and Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat from California, look at the count after the first round of voting.
McCarthy talks to other lawmakers after the first vote.
A board displays the "present" statuses of various House members on Tuesday.
US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, acknowledges applause after he was nominated to lead the party's minority in the chamber. He will become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.
US Rep. Kevin Mullin, a Democrat from California, sits with his children during one of Tuesday's votes.
A congressional staff member carries an American flag though the Capitol's Statuary Hall on Tuesday.
Outgoing House Speaker <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/politics/gallery/nancy-pelosi/index.html" target="_blank">Nancy Pelosi</a> holds the gavel as she calls the House to order on Tuesday.
US Rep.-elect George Santos sits alone in the House chamber Tuesday. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/new-congress-sworn-in-2023/h_e5ecb07a90c8124c8a1f89de5f3f1430" target="_blank">The embattled New York Republican</a> faces a federal probe into his finances and mounting scrutiny and condemnation over lies about his biography.
McCarthy speaks with reporters as he departs from Tuesday's morning's meeting with House Republicans.
