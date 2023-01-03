In pictures: The House speaker stalemate

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and an aide wait for a final tally of votes on Tuesday, January 3. Over three rounds of voting, McCarthy didn't receive what he needed to secure the speakership.

Produced by CNN Digital's Photo Team

For the first time in 100 years, the election for House speaker has gone to multiple ballots.

And after three rounds of voting Tuesday, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wasn't able to secure the support needed to win the speakership. The House is now adjourned until noon on Wednesday following the failed third vote.

The obstacle for McCarthy, who has defiantly vowed to stay in the race, is that he faces a small but determined contingent of hardline conservatives. The group is using the leverage they have in the razor-thin Republican majority to extract concessions as they threaten to deny the GOP leader critical votes.