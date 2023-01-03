Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement to CNN. She was 54.
Updated 9:28 PM EST, Thu January 12, 2023
Here are some of the most famous people who have died in 2023.
Carole Cook, a veteran actress of the screen and stage with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy "Sixteen Candles," died Wednesday, January 11. She was 98.Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images
Jeff Beck, the rock guitarist often regarded among the greatest of all-time, died at the age of 78, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts on January 11. Beck rose to fame in the '60s when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. He left a year later to start his own group The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart and Ron Wood.David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
Tatjana Patitz, who rose to fashion fame in the '90s as an animal-loving supermodel with a piercing gaze, died from breast cancer on January 11, her agent confirmed to CNN. Patitz was 56.Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Lynette Hardaway, a prominent conservative social media personality and member of the duo Diamond & Silk, died at the age 51, a post on the pair's Facebook account announced on Monday, January 9. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Bernard Kalb, the long-time journalist and founding anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources" program, died on Sunday, January 8, his family said. He was 100.NBC/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," died Saturday, January 7, according to a report by TMZ, citing his family. He was 54.ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli died on January 6 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Vialli, 58, played for Italian clubs Sampdoria and Juventus, where he won the 1996 Champions League before playing for the English Premier League team Chelsea. He also played 59 times for the Italian national team.Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Walter Cunningham, a retired NASA astronaut who piloted the first crewed flight in the space agency's famed Apollo program, died on January 3. He was 90. NASA
Professional rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on January 2. He was 55. Before embarking on his rally driving career, Block co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes in 1994, which went on to become one of the most recognizable skateboarding apparel brands in the world.Paulo Oliveira/DPI/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, died January 1 at the age of 67. With the band, White won six Grammys and was nominated a total of 13 times. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images
Art McNally, the "father of instant replay" and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died January 1 at the age of 97.Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP