CNN —

Al Roker’s colleagues shared the good news Tuesday that the beloved weatherman will be back on the air soon.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin were excited to announce that Roker would be coming back to work on Friday.

“We have some great news to share this morning,” Gutherie said. “Al is coming back to the show.”

“He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A,” Kotb said. “This is his place. He’ll be in his seat right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that.”

Roker had been twice hospitalized after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

He has been off the air since early November. The health scare caused him to miss two annual events he’s long been a part of - the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

His “Today” family supported him throughout his recovery, including the on-air talent, crew and staff of the show gathering to sing Christmas carols outside his New York City home last month, which brought Roker to tears.

“It’s been a long hard slog and I’ve missed you all so, so very much,” he said during their visit.