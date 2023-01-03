Today, you’ll find a deal on the Original Peloton Bike, a discounted drinking fountain for cats and savings on Burrow furniture. All that and more below.

Beast Health Blender $165 $132 at Beast Health Beast Health Streamline your routines with this powerful — not to mention sleek — blender that handles everything from smoothies to soups to sauces and more. Perfect for apartment living, the compact blender looks great on any countertop, and it’s an ideal companion for anyone looking to add some color to their everyday meals. Get 20% off everything sitewide during the New Year's sale at Beast.

Rare Deal Peloton Original Bike $1,445 $1,050 at Woot! Peloton Looking to upgrade your at-home workouts in the new year? Right now the Original Peloton Bike is almost $400 off — a nice discount on the standard version of our stationary bike top pick, the Bike+. Shop the deal right now at Woot! before it’s over.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler $325 $260 at REI YETI A backpack cooler is ultra-portable, and this soft-sided one from Yeti can hold enough for a day out (18 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio). The cooler features attachment points for the brand’s bottle sling and Sidekick Dry Gear Case too. The Nordic Purple colorway is $65 off at REI right now.

Editor Favorite Catit Flower Drinking Water Fountain $39 $20 at Amazon Tobey Grumet/CNN Your cats deserve all the pampering, so keep them hydrated with this super-cute solution to a standard water bowl. This fountain boasts three different water flow settings and offers maximum oxygenation — features sure to entice even the pickiest pets. Snag this super-cute fountain right now in green for the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Burrow The New Year Sale Burrow The innovative furniture brand Burrow offers completely customizable furniture that ships free and promises breezy setup. Right now you can get up to 70% off everything from sofas to coffee tables to mattresses; be sure to use code EXTRA10 at checkout for the best price.

More deals to shop

• You won’t find a better affordable standing desk than the SHW electric desk, and right now it’s 40% off — the lowest price we’ve seen.

• The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is matching its all-time low price right now at Amazon.

• Save on a bunch of chic wireless charging accessories and more during the winter sale at Courant.

• Get an extra 40% off sale items at Anthropologie right now to revamp your wardrobe and home for the new year.

• Wake up on the right side of the bed with an alarm clock we love, now on sale for just $17 at Amazon.

• During the end-of-season sale at Crocs, you can get up to half off select styles for the whole family.

• One of the latest additions to Amazon’s latest smart home lineup, the Halo Rise doubles as a wake-up light and smart alarm, and it’s seeing an all-time low price of $110 right now.

• Now through Jan. 17, shop the New Year, New Sleep sale at Eight Sleep and get mattresses $100 off, covers $50 off and accessories 20% off with select purchases.

• Save during the New Year’s sale at Rove Concepts and get up to 60% off select items through Jan. 6, plus additional discounts for members.

• Tackle all the DIY projects on your list this year and save, thanks to discounts on these DeWalt tools.

Deals you may have missed

