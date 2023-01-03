Tito's can
Watch the Tito's ad mocking the canned cocktail craze
01:08 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
Tito's can
Watch the Tito's ad mocking the canned cocktail craze
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

It’s three days into Dry January for those who observe, but that doesn’t mean you can’t touch the vodka.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has enlisted Martha Stewart for a cheeky campaign that helps people who have temporarily abstained from alcohol with some ideas for what to do with their vodka — besides drinking it.

In a 60-second ad, Stewart uses her do-it-yourself knowledge to get creative with vodka, like putting a splash (or two) in a marinara sauce or deodorizing stinky boots. Other tongue-in-cheek ideas include Stewart encouraging people to use the Tito’s bottle to tenderize meat and to water their flowers with the vodka. “Smells like February,” she jokes in the ad.

To complement the campaign, Tito’s has launched an online store selling bottle-topper attachments to help people follow Stewart’s suggestions. For $10, buyers will get a box with three attachments, including a spray nozzle for deodorizing and a pour spout for the pasta or any other sauces that need a punch. Net proceeds from the box goes to charity.

Martha Stewart stars in a new campaign for Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Martha Stewart stars in a new campaign for Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Tito's Handmade Vodka

“We are all about consumers drinking Tito’s the way they want to drink it. Whether that means they’re drinking less, taking a month off, or trying new recipes, we are supportive of our fan base’s consumption choices,” Taylor Berry, vice president of brand marketing for Tito’s, exclusively told CNN about the campaign.

“The idea that you can still use Tito’s when you’re abstaining from alcohol is what has made this campaign so enjoyable to create,” Berry said. “For those doing dry January, well, Tito’s will still be here for you come February.”

Tito’s is no stranger to creating amusing ad campaigns to help the privately owned company break out in the $7 billion industry. In August, Tito’s sold empty cans that encouraged customers to make canned cocktails however they like them. The idea was a troll against the growing trend and to tell customers it’s focusing on its core product only.

Dry January is very much a thing

Dry January is growing in popularity every year. Last year, a Nielsen-owned food and drink research firm said that 35% of legal-age US adults skipped alcohol for the entire month — a trend that’s growing in popularity as drinkers look to reset their bodies in the New Year. That’s an increase from the previous high of 21% who completed Dry January in 2019.

Sales of non-alcoholic products are also growing: NielsenIQ recently reported that retail sales of non-alcoholic spirits jumped nearly 90% between August 2021 and August 2022, accounting for more than $5 million in sales. Still, that’s a very small sliver of the $88 billion industry.

Berry said there’s “undoubtedly interest amongst consumers” for non-alcoholic beverages because people are changing their drinking habits, although not necessarily ditching drinking for good.

“Just like many may choose to have a glass of water in between cocktails, some non-alcoholic beverages provide an alternative for drinkers when they want to moderate or feel like enjoying a drink without the alcohol by volume,” he said. “Ultimately non-alcoholic drinks are mostly formulated to taste like familiar adult beverages, giving many consumers an occasional substitute, not necessarily an outright replacement.”