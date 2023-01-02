CNN —

Emergency services are on the scene of a major incident involving two helicopters that collided near the popular tourist strip of Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, according to first responders.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said on Twitter that 13 patients were being assessed at the scene.

Queensland Police said early investigations indicated the helicopters collided around 2 p.m. local time on Monday, and one was able to subsequently land.

Angus Mitchell, Chief Commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), said in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the “fatal mid-air collision,” but did not provide further information about casualties.

An aerial view of the site where two helicopters collided midair in the Gold Coast on January 2. Courtesy Nine News Australia

Investigators from the ATSB’s offices in Brisbane and Canberra will be deployed to the scene to gather evidence, examine the wreckage and map the site, as well as interview witnesses and involved parties, Mitchell added.

He asked people who witnessed the collision or saw the helicopters in flight to contact investigators. A preliminary report will come in the next six to eight weeks, with a final report after the investigation is complete, the statement said.

Photos from the site show debris lying on a strip of sand, with personnel gathered on land and numerous vessels in the surrounding waters.

Police say Sea World Drive has been closed to traffic and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Sea World Drive is the main access point for the marine park that’s popular with tourists on the heart of the Gold Coast. It’s peak tourist season in the region right now, with schools closed for the long summer break.

CNN has reached out to Sea World for comment.

This is a developing story.