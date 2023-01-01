CNN —

A man died while skiing with his father in Colorado on Saturday when an avalanche struck and engulfed them both, a rescue team statement said.

The avalanche struck outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort when the men went skiing through “a backcountry area called The Numbers, which is outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10,” the Summit County Rescue Group said in a Facebook post.

“They were caught in an avalanche at approximately 1:00 pm, with the father partially buried and the son fully buried,” the post said.

While the father was able to dig himself out and call 911 for help, his son did not make it, the post said.

Nearly two dozen rescue group members and three Summit County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit members responded, the post said.

“A probe line was formed to find the son and the onsite command confirmed that the subject was found by a dog team at 3:11, deceased,” the post said. “Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”

More details about the death will be released by the coroner’s office, the rescue group said. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will conduct an accident investigation on Sunday, the post added.

There have been three avalanche fatalities in the US this season, two in Colorado and one in Montana, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The Breckenridge Ski Resort is about 80 miles west of Denver.