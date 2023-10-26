The Amazon Prime logo, taken on a package carrier in Manhattan, New York, on September 16.
Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
New York CNN  — 

Amazon’s good year continues.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported revenue of $143.1 billion for the quarter ending in September, marking a 13% increase from the same period last year and beating analysts’ estimates.

The comp