New York CNN —
Amazon’s good year continues.
The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported revenue of $143.1 billion for the quarter ending in September, marking a 13% increase from the same period last year and beating analysts’ estimates.
The comp
Markets
Fear & Greed Index
Latest Market News
Amazon’s good year continues.
The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported revenue of $143.1 billion for the quarter ending in September, marking a 13% increase from the same period last year and beating analysts’ estimates.
The comp