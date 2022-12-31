All of the moments and discoveries that provided us with wonder in 2022

Ashley Strickland
Published 11:48 AM EST, Sat December 31, 2022
Two galaxies, known as II ZW96, form a swirl shape while merging in the constellation Delphinus.
NASA/ESA
The James Webb Space Telescope revealed features of a new protostar forming.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a new perspective of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The dust of this star-forming region, rather than the stars themselves, is the highlight, and resembles ghostly figures.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation,</a> a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The two stars in WR140 produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings, as captured by the Webb telescope.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

This year was full of moments that remind us why we look at the stars and dig into the past.

Wonder and curiosity are some of the most powerful traits humans have, and together, they drive us to ask questions that lead to untraveled roads filled with revelations.

Researchers, explorers and innovators found previously unknown species across the globe, the Artemis I mission ventured to the moon and back, and countless discoveries shed light on some of history’s mysteries.

And the quest to satisfy curiosity never stops. As long as scientists keep asking questions, we will always have new things to learn about planet Earth and the universe we call home.

As the year comes to a close, look back with the Wonder Theory team at some of the best moments from 2022.

Across the universe

NASA shared an image of the Pillars of Creation, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, in October.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

In 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope fired up and turned its infrared gaze toward the deep universe, sharing awe-inspiring views of distant galaxies and the glowing cradles of newborn stars.

A NASA spacecraft intentionally crashed into a distant asteroid, and the Hubble Space Telescope spied the most distant star ever observed.

On Mars, the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity made exploration history, and orbiters captured majestic images of Martian winter. After four years, the groundbreaking InSight mission ended, but not before it detected space rocks slamming into the red planet and thousands of quakes.

And some moments felt like they were lifted directly from a sci-fi film — like a heartbeat-like pulse in space and mysterious giant rings.

A long time ago

Back on Earth, ancient DNA helped to open hidden chapters of history.

This year, genomes were extracted from bones, teeth and even dirt to provide a genetic snapshot of a Neanderthal family, a Pompeii victim and remains found at the bottom of an 800-year-old well.

Analysis using DNA sequencing also helped to reveal the identity of a puzzling hybrid animal called a kunga and shed more light on the true identity of some of the first Americans.

Wild kingdom

This colorful damselfish was found living in the eastern Indian and western Pacific oceans.
Mark Erdmann

Let’s welcome some of the latest additions to the tree of life.

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences and their collaborators identified 146 animal, plant and fungi species new to science in 2022.

High school students found previously unidentified scorpions in California, an intrepid scientist tracked dozens of geckos across the islands of New Caledonia, and divers came face to face with dazzling rainbow-colored fish.

Discovering more species is critical as countries pledge to protect the ecosystems supporting Earth’s dwindling biodiversity.

Dig this

An impressive array of art and archaeological discoveries created windows into the past this year.

An X-ray spotted a Van Gogh self-portrait hiding beneath a painting, a vast Roman town was unearthed, and a newly found secret tunnel might lead to what could be Cleopatra’s lost tomb.

An amateur detectorist also uncovered a medieval love token, the largest pink diamond in 300 years turned up in Angola, and more than two dozen ancient Roman bronze statues appeared in the mud at a thermal bath in Tuscany.

Sky watch

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower in August 2016 above Spruce Knob in West Virginia.
Bill Ingalls/NASA

There’s much to reminisce about as 2022 winds down, but fresh wonders will abound in 2023. For one, you’ll have plenty of reasons to look up at the night sky.

The new year will feature not only scintillating meteor showers and solar and lunar eclipses, but also a bonus blue moon along with the typical 12 full moon events.

To start things off, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on January 3. And a recently discovered comet will appear in the night sky throughout January and February. The celestial object’s close approach is sure to be a stargazer’s delight.

The wonder

Explore a little more before you go:

— Researchers have found two minerals never before seen on Earth in a massive meteorite discovered in Somalia in 2020.

— A sharp-eyed scientist spotted extremely rare evidence that proves that dinosaurs chowed down on small mammals 120 million years ago.

— Heidi the sea turtle was rescued from a tangled fishing net in 2018. Now, the amputee turtle has a safe home and plenty of new friends.

Thank you for spending 2022 with Wonder Theory, and Happy New Year! We’ll see you in 2023.

