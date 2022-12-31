People kiss as confetti falls to mark the new year in New York's Times Square.
New Year's celebrations around the world
People kiss as confetti falls to mark the new year in New York's Times Square.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 12:49 AM EST, Sun January 1, 2023

So long, 2022. Hello, 2023.

Revelers are ringing in the new year with celebrations across the globe.

Last year, with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, many cities across the world scaled back their celebrations — some canceled their events altogether.

But this year, we could be seeing a return to something closer to the norm. New York's Times Square, for example, is expected to return to full capacity.

People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Bruna Prado/AP
Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye.
Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
People watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
People watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Aurelien Morissard/AP
A reveler smiles in the rain during the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York's Times Square.
A reveler smiles in the rain during the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York's Times Square.
Andres Kudacki/AP
People celebrate the new year at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
People celebrate the new year at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
A child celebrates the new year in front of the Colosseum in Rome.
A child celebrates the new year in front of the Colosseum in Rome.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Revelers photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the new year in Paris.
Revelers photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the new year in Paris.
Aurelien Morissard/AP
People take part in the annual Allendale Tar Barrel festival in Allendale, England. The New Year's Eve tradition involves costumed men carrying burning whiskey barrels through the town, which are used to ignite a ceremonial bonfire at midnight.
People take part in the annual Allendale Tar Barrel festival in Allendale, England. The New Year's Eve tradition involves costumed men carrying burning whiskey barrels through the town, which are used to ignite a ceremonial bonfire at midnight.
Lee Smith/Reuters
Fireworks are seen over Munich, Germany.
Fireworks are seen over Munich, Germany.
Lennart Preiss/DPA/Picture-Alliance/AP
People celebrate in Madrid.
People celebrate in Madrid.
Jesús Hellín/Europa Press/AP
People gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, to watch a light and laser show.
People gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, to watch a light and laser show.
Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Imahes/Sipa USA/AP
People watch a fireworks show in Karachi, Pakistan.
People watch a fireworks show in Karachi, Pakistan.
Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon in Athens, Greece.
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon in Athens, Greece.
Yorgos Karahalis/AP
Women celebrate New Year's in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. There was a curfew in place as Russia launched a series of deadly strikes that swept several regions of Ukraine.
Women celebrate New Year's in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. There was a curfew in place as Russia launched a series of deadly strikes that swept several regions of Ukraine.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Satish Kumar/Reuters
A woman kisses her mother during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Philippines.
A woman kisses her mother during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Philippines.
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Fireworks explode over Mosul, Iraq.
Fireworks explode over Mosul, Iraq.
Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters
A Mass is held to welcome the new year in Nairobi, Kenya.
A Mass is held to welcome the new year in Nairobi, Kenya.
Gerald Anderson/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People take a selfie as fireworks explode over Cairo.
People take a selfie as fireworks explode over Cairo.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
New Year's revelers watch a fireworks and laser show in Hong Kong.
New Year's revelers watch a fireworks and laser show in Hong Kong.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
People write messages and release lanterns in Huai'an, China.
People write messages and release lanterns in Huai'an, China.
CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images
Revelers release balloons to celebrate the new year in Wuhan, China.
Revelers release balloons to celebrate the new year in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images
People watch the fireworks in Bangkok, Thailand.
People watch the fireworks in Bangkok, Thailand.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
A man lights candles on a sand sculpture in Prayagraj, India.
A man lights candles on a sand sculpture in Prayagraj, India.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks explode in Makati, Philippines.
Fireworks explode in Makati, Philippines.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
People pray in front of lotus lanterns during celebrations in Seoul, South Korea.
People pray in front of lotus lanterns during celebrations in Seoul, South Korea.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor in Australia.
Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor in Australia.
Roni Bintang/Getty Images