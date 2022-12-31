People kiss as confetti falls to mark the new year in New York's Times Square.

So long, 2022. Hello, 2023.

Revelers are ringing in the new year with celebrations across the globe.

Last year, with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, many cities across the world scaled back their celebrations — some canceled their events altogether.

But this year, we could be seeing a return to something closer to the norm. New York's Times Square, for example, is expected to return to full capacity.