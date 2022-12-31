Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as ‘renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church’

CNN —

President Joe Biden mourned the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying in a statement Saturday that the late pontiff “will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”

Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95 in a Vatican monastery, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first pope in almost 600 years to resign his position, rather than hold office for life, doing so in 2013.

Biden, the second Catholic to serve as president of the United States, reflected on his meeting with Benedict at the Vatican in 2011, recalling the late pontiff’s “generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation.”

“As he remarked during his 2008 visit to the White House, ‘the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever, if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity.’ May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all,” Biden said Saturday.

Benedict’s funeral will be held on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City at 9:30 a.m. local time, the Vatican statement said. The funeral will be led by Pope Francis.

Benedict was a polarizing figure, hailed by conservatives who admired his erudite writings and careful theology. But he faced criticism, particularly in the postmodern West, for his staunch insistence on fidelity to church doctrine and his willingness to silence dissent. He also came under fire for his handling of the sexual abuse crisis that engulfed the Catholic Church during his years as a senior cleric.

Benedict met with three sitting US presidents – in addition to future President Biden – during his time as leader of the Catholic Church.

“It was like going back to theology class,” Biden told America, a Jesuit publication, in 2015 of his meeting with Benedict. “And by the way, he wasn’t judgmental. He was open. I came away enlivened from the discussion.”

Pope Benedict XVI appears at the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after he was elected to be the new pope on April 19, 2005. Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images Benedict was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, in 1927. He's seen here on the left along with other members of his family in 1938: his brother, Georg; his mother, Maria; his sister, Maria; and his father, Joseph. German Catholic News Agency/Getty Images This photo of Benedict was taken in 1943, when he was drafted by the German army. He later deserted and was taken prisoner by the US Army. AFP/Getty Images Benedict, center, prays during an open-air Mass near Ruhpolding, Germany, in 1952. He was ordained as a priest in 1951. AFP/Getty Images Benedict poses for a photo in 1959, when he was a professor of dogmatic theology at the University of Freising in 1955. He taught at various colleges until 1969. AFP/Getty Images Benedict, left, was one of five new cardinals created by Pope Paul VI in June 1977. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Benedict is greeted by people in Munich, Germany, in July 1977. He was the archbishop of Munich and Freising. dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images Benedict prays next to Mother Teresa in September 1978. AFP/Getty Images Pope John Paul II, a few days after becoming pope, greets Benedict at the Vatican in October 1978. AP Pope John Paul II signs the new Roman Catholic Code of Canon Law in 1983. Benedict, second from right, served as the Pope's chief theological adviser. Bettmann/Getty Images Benedict at Vatican City in March 1977. Gianni Giansanti/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Benedict greets a mountain rifleman in Munich in 1997. Before that, he had celebrated the 20th anniversary of his episcopal consecration. Frank Mächler/picture alliance/Getty Images Benedict passes a cross to Pope John Paul II during a Passion of Christ celebration at the Vatican in the 2000s. Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Benedict, second from left, is among several cardinals greeting Pope John Paul II in 2003. Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Benedict waves from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after he was elected to be the new pope on April 19, 2005. Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images Benedict casts incense over the coffin of Pope John Paul II after his death. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Benedict looks at a child during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square in November 2005. Plinio Lepri/AP Benedict wears a fur-trimmed Santa-like hat as he waves to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in December 2005 The red hat with white fur is known in Italian as the "camauro." It was popular among pontiffs in the 17th century. Alessandra Tarantino/AP People gather in front of the Roman Colosseum during Benedict's first Way of the Cross devotions in April 2006. Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty Images Pope Benedict greets young people in front of a huge Jesus Christ portrait in Krakow, Poland, in May 2006. Benedict paid an emotional visit to the birthplace of his predecessor and told Poles he was praying that their favorite son would move swiftly toward sainthood. Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters Benedict visits what used to be the Nazi Auschwitz death camp during his trip to Poland in May 2006. Diether Endlicher/AP The Pope waves to people from his "popemobile" as he arrives for a Mass in Regensburg, Germany, in September 2006. He was on a six-day visit to his native country. Jens Meyer/AP Benedict visits Istanbul's Sultan Ahmet Mosque, aka the Blue Mosque, in November 2006. Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/AP Benedict lies before the altar during a Good Friday ceremony at the Vatican in April 2007. Danilo Schiavella/AP A gust of wind blows the Pope's coat over his head while visiting Vienna, Austria, in September 2007. Robert Jaeger/AP Benedict waves as he is driven through the crowd in St. Peter's Square in September 2007. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Benedict is greeted by cardinals as he arrives to attend a concert at the Vatican in October 2007. Stefano Spaziani/dpa/picture alliance/AP Benedict arrives to celebrate Mass at New York's Yankee Stadium in April 2008. During his trip to the United States, he also visited the White House and spoke to the United Nations General Assembly. Julie Jacobson/AP Benedict visits Sydney in July 2008. Mark Baker/AP Arms stretch out to Benedict as he leaves Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral in September 2008. Philippe Wojazer/Reuters The Pope arrives to celebrate Mass in Yaounde, Cameroon, in March 2009. Andrew Medichini/AP Benedict places a note in the Western Wall while visiting Jerusalem's Old City in May 2009. David Silverman/Pool/Reuters The Pope leads a mass in Manger Square, next to the Church of the Nativity, as a Palestinian flag is waved the West Bank town of Bethlehem in May 2009. Tara Todras-Whitehill/AP Benedict prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during his trip to Jerusalem's Old City in 2009. Yannis Behrakis/AP Benedict welcomes US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to the Vatican in July 2009. Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP The Pope waves to faithful from a window of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the outskirts of Rome, during his weekly general audience in August 2009. His right arm was in a cast after he fell and broke his right wrist while vacationing a month earlier. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Benedict blesses pilgrims as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for a World Youth Day event in March 2010. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images Benedict prays inside St. Paul's Grotto in Rabat, Malta, in April 2010. L'Osservatore Romano/Reuters Benedict waves to the crowd gathered below St. Peter's Square during a weekly Angelus blessing in May 2010. L'Osservatore Romano/Reuters Benedict walks with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II while visiting the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Scotland, in September 2010. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Benedict travels by train to Assisi, Italy, in October 2011. L'Osservatore Romano/Getty Images Benedict prepares to kiss a baby as he arrives for a Mass in Cotonou, Benin, in November 2011. Finbarr O'Reilly/Reuters Benedict releases a dove from the window of his apartment in St. Peter's Square at the end of a Sunday Angelus prayer in January 2012. Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images Benedict meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro during a visit to Cuba in March 2012. L'Osservatore Romano/Reuters Benedict walks at the end of a Holy Thursday Mass in April 2012. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images Benedict, holding a candle, enters a hushed and darkened St. Peter's Basilica to begin the Vatican's Easter vigil service in April 2012. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Benedict delivers his blessing as he is driven through the crowd in St. Peter's Square in October 2012. Andrew Medichini/AP Pope Benedict clicks on a tablet to send his first Twitter message in December 2012. His account, which went live in seven languages, had thousands of followers within minutes. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images Benedict waves at the Vatican in December 2012. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images Benedict rides the "popemobile" to St. Peter's Square in February 2013. Earlier that month, he announced that he would be retiring. The 85-year-old cited his "advanced age" as the reason. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images People crowd the gallery on top of St. Peter's Basilica as a helicopter carries Benedict out of Vatican City in February 2013. He was heading to Castel Gandolfo, where he would stay until the next pope was chosen. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Benedict exchanges Christmas greetings with his successor, Pope Francis, at the Vatican in December 2013. Maurix/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Benedict, seated second from left, has a glass of beer on his 90th birthday in 2017. L'Osservatore Romano/Pool/AP Benedict is pushed in a wheelchair in Regensburg, Germany, in 2020. He was in Germany visiting his sick brother. Daniel Karmann/dpa/AP Pope Francis visits with Benedict at the Vatican in August 2022. Vatican Media/Abaca Press/Sipa/AP Benedict receives the winners of the Ratzinger Prize in December 2022. The award is given to scholars that have stood out for their scientific research in the field of theology. Fondazione Ratzinger/via Reuters In pictures: The life of Pope Benedict XVI Prev Next

Benedict met with his first sitting president in 2007 when George W. Bush traveled to the Vatican. Benedict made his only papal visit to the United States the following year. Bush took the rare step of meeting the pope when his plane arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, DC, and he later welcomed Benedict to the White House with an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn where thousands gathered and sang “Happy Birthday” to the pope, who turned 81 that day.

Later that year, Bush visited Benedict at the Vatican, where the two men strolled through the Vatican Gardens and met privately for roughly 30 minutes.

In 2009, President Barack Obama met with Benedict for 30 minutes at the Vatican. Officials at the time said their meeting included discussions on addressing poverty and the Middle East, as well as issues such as abortion and stem cell research.

Abortion also appeared to be a topic of discussion during Biden’s meeting with Benedict. In his 2015 interview with America, Biden said the two men spoke about Catholic doctrine and the then-vice president’s view that he should not impose his own beliefs on other people, including on issues such as abortion.

Benedict talked about Biden’s abortion stance after he became president in 2021.

“It’s true, he’s Catholic and observant. And personally, he is against abortion,” Benedict said in an interview with The Tablet, a Catholic publication. “But as president, he tends to present himself in continuity with the line of the Democratic Party … and on gender policy, we still don’t really understand what his position is.”

Biden also spoke of Benedict at a White House event this summer, calling him a “great theologian, a very conservative theologian.” The president shared that Benedict had asked him for advice when they met.

“‘Well, one piece of advice,’ I said, ‘I’d go easy on the nuns. They’re more popular than you are,’” Biden recounted to laughter.