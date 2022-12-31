Dionne Warwick discusses her Twitter talent and her new documentary

Editor’s Note: The CNN Film “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” premieres Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on CNN.

Dionne Warwick wishes younger artists today would be more cognizant of what they are saying and the possible ramifications.

The legendary singer told CNN she believes social media factors into some reckless commentary, one of the reasons she decided to join Twitter.

“I was with my nieces and nephews and they were just giggling and carrying on because their little thumbs were going mad, and I wanted to know what they were laughing about,” Warick said. “My niece, Brittani, showed me what she was looking at and I was not too pleased with what she was looking at.”

Warwick said she asked her niece, “Is this always the way [Twitter] is?”

Upon learning it was, indeed, a platform for a lot of nonsense, she requested that her niece to help her get started with her own account so she could share some sense.

“She showed me and I immediately went on and let these babies know that now a grown up is in your presence,” Warwick said, laughing.

That type of moxie is on display in the new CNN documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” which traces the incredible life and career of the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the pop music category.

Warwick said the project offered her a nice stroll down memory lane.

“There are a lot of things that, to be honest with you, I had forgotten about,” she said. “And to see them again was like, ‘Oh,yeah, I remember that.”

Singer Dionne Warwick performs in London in 1975. Steve Herr/Radio Times/Getty Images Warwick and songwriter Burt Bacharach record a song at Pye Studios in London in 1964. Warwick was discovered by Bacharach and fellow songwriter Hal David when she was 21. "Don't Make Me Over," Warwick's first Bacharach-penned hit song, was released in 1962. Bela Zola/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Warwick performs a medley of songs during a live broadcast of the NBC variety show "Hullabaloo" in 1965. NBC Television/Getty Images Warwick and French singer Sacha Distel review notes during rehearsals backstage in Paris in 1965. Sauer Jean-Claude/Paris Match Archive/Getty Images Musician William David Elliott carries Warwick at their second wedding in Milan, Italy, in August 1967. The couple married in 1966 and got divorced in May 1967 before remarrying a few months later. Interfoto/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Warwick poses during a portrait shoot for Vogue magazine in 1968. Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock Warwick holds her first Grammy Award, which she won in 1969 for best female contemporary-pop vocal performance ("Do You Know the Way to San Jose"). NBCUniversal/Getty Images Warwick and actor Stephen Boyd appear in the film "Slaves," which was released in 1969. It was Warwick's first appearance on the big screen. Slaves Co/Theatre Guild/Kobal/Shutterstock Warwick performs on the CBS variety show "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" in 1970. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images From left, Warwick; her husband, William; and her sister, Dee Dee, attend the Academy Awards in 1972. Warwick's sister was also a singer. Fotos International/Getty Images Warwick performs at the Academy Awards in 1981. She performed the song "People Alone," which was nominated for best original song. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Warwick is joined by Bacharach, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and singer Luther Vandross in a New York music studio in 1984. Bacharach and Bayer Sager wrote "That's What Friends Are For," which became a huge hit for Warwick. Her cover of the song, which also included Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, was the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts in 1986. Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images Warwick is embraced by her sons David, left, and Damon as she gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1985. Lennox McLendon/AP Warwick and Wonder perform on the TV show "Solid Gold" in 1985. "Solid Gold" originally premiered as a TV special in 1979 and was later adapted into a regular series. Warwick hosted the premiere and stayed on as host for several years. Everett Collection From left, Warwick, Wonder, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie celebrate backstage at the Grammy Awards in February 1986. The group collaborated on the song "We Are The World," which won three Grammys. The song's music video also won a Grammy. Bettmann/Getty Images Warwick, right, joins the Hands Across America fundraising event on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey, in May 1986. Bruce Johnson/AP From left, Knight, Patti LaBelle and Warwick perform during "Sisters In The Name of Love," an award-winning concert special that debuted in 1986. HBO/Everett Collection Warwick is joined by Sammy Davis Jr., left, and Frank Sinatra at a benefit organized by the Warwick Foundation to raise money for AIDS education and pediatric care in 1989. John Barrett/Photolink.net/Newscom Warwick poses for a portrait in 1989. Harry Langdon/Getty Images Record producer Clive Davis and Warwick pose for a photo in 1990. Davis signed Warwick to Arista Records in 1979. DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection//Shutterstock Warwick and Whitney Houston perform Warwick's hit song "That's What Friends Are For" during Arista Records' 15th anniversary concert in 1990. Warwick and Houston were first cousins, both coming from prolific musical families. Everett Collection Presidential candidate Bill Clinton, then governor of Arkansas, stands with Warwick in Los Angeles in May 1992. This was after the riots that happened in the city after four police officers were acquitted of beating Black motorist Rodney King. Jean-Marc Giboux/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Warwick shoots a music video in New York in 1997. Charles Sykes/Shutterstock Houston presents Warwick with an award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Warwick received the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award. Scott Gries/Getty Images From left, Bacharach, Warwick and Hal David pose with their statues at the NARAS Heroes Awards in 2002. Bacharach and David co-wrote many of Warwick's hit songs and said she was their muse. ZUMA Press/Alamy Stock Photo Warwick, center left, performs with "American Idol" contestants during the show's finale in 2006. Vince Bucci/Getty Images Warwick observes an exhibit about her life at the Grammy Museum before attending an event that celebrated the 50th anniversary of her career in 2012. Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters Warwick speaks on stage after receiving the Soul Train Legend Award in 2013. Ethan Miller/BET/Getty Images Billy Ray Cyrus and Warwick perform a duet on "The Talk" in 2014. The pair collaborated on the song "Love Is Just Ahead." Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images Warwick receives the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Shannon Finney/WireImage/Getty Images Warwick and her granddaughter Cheyenne Elliott perform in New York in 2019. Monica Schipper/Getty Images Host Nick Cannon and Warwick appear on stage after Warwick was unmasked during an episode of "The Masked Singer" in 2020. FOX/Getty Images US Rep. Darrell Issa, left, listens as Warwick introduces the American Music Fairness Act in Washington, DC, in June 2021. Warwick has been an outspoken supporter of musical artists and has lobbied Congress to pass laws that would ensure they receive fair compensation. Shutterstock Warwick speaks to the media at the Toronto International Film Festival at the premiere of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" in September 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ego Nwodim, left, portrays Warwick, who was also playing herself during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2021. Warwick's popularity on Twitter, due to her hilariously direct posts , sparked the variety show's recurring sketch. Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images Warwick speaks at the Fashion Group International's annual Night of Stars Gala in New York in 2022. Warwick received the Trailblazer award. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In all fairness, Warwick has achieved so much it would be easy to overlook some accomplishments.

She said she is pleased with the completed documentary, as well as her title as the unofficial “Queen of Twitter” for her pith commentary on the platform. Even more importantly, she said, she believes she’s made a difference in helping convince some to bring down the temperature when it comes to social media discourse.

So much so, Warkwick said that the site’s former chief executive officer Jack Dorsey reached out to thank her.

“He called, he says ‘Thank you, thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for?’” she recalled. “He said, ‘You have no idea that with what you said, all of a sudden these tweets are changing.’ I said, well, that’s the idea.”

“You know, let these kids know that there is a way to say anything they wanna say, but there’s a way to say it though,” Warwick added. “And I let them all know that a smile carries more pressure and more pleasure than a frown.”

She recently tweeted a survey asking if she should take over as head of Twitter from Elon Musk, and, unsurprisingly, the results were a resounding yes - even though the options she cheekily offered were either “yes” or “yeah.”