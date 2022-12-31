399078 02: Workers install the final light bulbs onto the exterior of the Times Square New Years Ball December 28, 2001 in New York City. New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said Times Square security would equal or exceed measures taken for the millennium. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The Times Square ball drop has been a New York tradition for over 100 years
New York CNN  — 

Many of us will close out 2022 with celebrations that stretch well into the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

But when Jan. 1, 2023 gets underway, we’ll just as likely return to familiar routines and habits – caffeine? – and even add in some new resolutions, like a morning walk or healthier eating.

If that’s the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores and restaurant chains nationwide open for business on Jan 1, 2023.

But check hours of operation at your local store. Several will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year’s Day.

Also, with January 1, 2023 falling on a Sunday, for most federal employees, Monday, January 2, will be treated as a paid holiday. This means post offices, government offices and banks will be closed on Monday.

Stores open on New Year’s Day

Grocery stores:

Whole Foods

Safeway

Albertsons

Wegmans

Kroger

Stop & Shop

Drug stores:

CVS (pharmacy hours will vary based on location)

Walgreens (pharmacies closed on Jan.1)

Rite Aid

Discounters:

Walmart

Target

BJ’s

Dollar General

Five Below (check for modified store hours)

Department stores:

Nordstrom

JC Penney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

TJ Maxx (check for modified store hours)

Home improvement and home goods stores:

Lowe’s

Bed, Bath & Beyond

IKEA

What’s closed

  • USPS: Local post offices will be open on New Year’s Eve. Post offices will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Mail will not be picked up and will not be delivered.
  • FedEx: Ground and Express services are closed on Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, ground service is open but express service is closed.
  • Government offices are closed on Jan. 2.
  • Banks: Most banks typically follow the federal holiday calendar. This means teller services will be closed.
  • New York Stock Exchange closed on Jan. 2

Stores

  • Costco closed on Jan 1
  • Trader Joe’s closed on Jan 1
  • Aldi closed on Jan 1
  • Sam’s Club closed on Jan 1