CNN —

The House Ways and Means Committee has released copies six-years worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a week after releasing an extensive report that said the Internal Revenue Service failed to properly audit Trump while he was in office.

The public release of Trump’s tax returns – spanning the years 2015 through 2020 – comes after a protracted legal battle with Democrats that ultimately ended at the Supreme Court. Trump refused to voluntarily make them public as presidents before him have done.

See his individual and business returns below. Select the navigation bar at the top of each document to see a table of contents.

Trump’s individual tax returns, 2015-2020

Trump’s businesses tax returns, 2015-2020