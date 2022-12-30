Opinion: Pelé is gone, but his magic will live forever

Opinion by Amy Bass
Updated 9:36 AM EST, Fri December 30, 2022
Pelé is carried off the field by fans after Brazil defeated Italy in the final of the 1970 World Cup.
Pelé is carried off the field by fans after Brazil defeated Italy in the final of the 1970 World Cup.
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940. His parents named him after inventor Thomas Edison. <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/football/2006/may/13/sport.comment9" target="_blank" target="_blank">He got the nickname Pelé</a> when he was a young boy and had trouble pronouncing the name of his favorite player, a goalkeeper named Bilé who played with his father at a local club.
AFP/Getty Images
Pelé was just 16 years old when he made his debut for Brazil's national team. It was less than a year after he started playing professionally with Brazilian club Santos in 1956.
Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Pelé admires the Jules Rimet Trophy, the prize for winning the World Cup, circa 1958.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé scores Brazil's third goal during the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden. Brazil won 5-2 to claim its first-ever World Cup. "When we won the World Cup, everybody knew about Brazil," he told CNN's Don Riddell many years later. "I think this was the most important thing I gave to my country because we were well known after that World Cup." 
AP
Pelé cries on Brazilian teammate Gilmar after winning the World Cup in 1958. In addition to scoring twice in the final, Pelé scored a hat trick in the semifinal win against France. He also scored the team's lone goal in the quarterfinal win over Wales.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Pelé wears a sash after Santos became São Paulo state champions in 1961. Pelé played for the club from 1956-1974, scoring 618 goals and winning six Brazilian league titles. In 1962 and 1963, Santos won the Copa Libertadores, which is South America's premier club competition.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé sits behind the wheel of his car in 1961. He grew up poor in Bauru, Brazil, and honed his craft playing barefoot with improvised balls made of coconuts or balls of socks.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé returned to the World Cup with Brazil in 1962 and starred in the team's opening win over Mexico. But he was injured in the second match against Czechoslovakia and would miss the rest of the tournament. Brazil still defended its crown.
AP
Pelé sits on a ball during a break in training in 1963. The Brazilian national team was in London to play a match against England.
John Pratt/Hulton Archive/Keystone/Getty Images
Pelé is seen with his parents, Dondinho and Celeste, in 1965. Dondinho was a soccer player himself and taught his son how to play.
AP Photo
Pelé performs an overhead kick during a match in 1965. Dutch soccer star Johan Cruyff once said Pelé "was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."
AP
A soapy Pelé shakes hands with US Sen. Robert F. Kennedy after a match in Rio de Janeiro in 1965.
Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Pelé and his first wife, Rosemeri, meet Pope Paul VI while visiting the Vatican in 1966. The newlywed couple had been honeymooning in Germany, Austria and Italy.
AP
Pelé signs autographs for children in 1966. He played in the 1966 World Cup with Brazil but the team didn't advance out of the group stage that year.
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Pelé and his wife, Rosemeri, take their young daughter, Kely, out for a walk in 1967. It was their first child together. They would have three children in all before divorcing in 1978.
AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, award a trophy to Pelé after watching a match in Rio de Janeiro in 1968.
AP Photo
Pelé celebrates with fans after scoring his 1,000th career goal in 1969.
AP
Pelé relaxes by a hotel swimming pool while in Mexico for the 1970 World Cup.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé celebrates after scoring the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final against Italy. The Brazilians won 4-1. "Before the match, I told myself that Pelé was just flesh and bones like the rest of us," Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich said after the match. "Later, I realized I'd been wrong."
Colorsport/Shutterstock
Pelé celebrates with Jairzinho after winning the World Cup final in 1970. The Brazilians won all six matches at the tournament, and that team is considered by many to be one of the best of all time.
Colorsport/Shutterstock
Pelé raises the Jules Rimet Trophy after winning the 1970 World Cup. Brazil was able to permanently keep that trophy for winning its third title, and a new World Cup trophy was introduced in 1974.
Horstmüller/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Pelé signs a soccer ball for US President Richard Nixon while visiting the White House with his wife, Rosemeri, in 1973. Pelé met several US presidents during his life. His celebrity status brought this famous quip from Ronald Reagan in 1986: "My name is Ronald Reagan, I'm the President of the United States of America. But you don't need to introduce yourself, because everyone knows who Pelé is."
Everett/Shutterstock
Late-night television host Johnny Carson gets some pointers from Pelé in 1973.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Pelé waves to the crowd before making his debut with the New York Cosmos in 1975. He signed a $1.4 million a year contract with the Cosmos and made a big splash in the emerging league.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
American football star Joe Namath, left, exchanges balls with Pelé during a promotional event in New York in 1975.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Cheerleaders wait to welcome Pelé onto the field during a Cosmos match in 1977.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé holds Brazilian and American flags after his final match in 1977. It was an exhibition at Giants Stadium between the Cosmos and his longtime Brazilian club, Santos. He played the first half for the Cosmos and the second half for Santos.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé attends a party with actors Michael Caine, left, and Sylvester Stallone. The three starred together in the 1981 film "Escape to Victory."
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Pelé poses for a photo in Rio de Janeiro in 1991.
Paulo Fridman/Corbis/Getty Images
Pelé embraces two Brazilian stars -- Ronaldo, left, and Roberto Carlos -- after they finished first and second, respectively, for the 1997 FIFA World Player of the Year Award.
Matthew Ashton/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé poses for a portrait in 2006. In his later years, Pelé was an outspoken political voice who championed the poor in Brazil. He served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for many years, promoting peace and support for vulnerable children.
Tom Jenkins/Getty Images
Pelé and English soccer star David Beckham attend a gala benefit celebrating soccer in the United States in 2008.
Shawn Ehlers/WireImage/Getty Images
Pelé and Argentine soccer great <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2020/11/25/football/gallery/diego-maradona/index.html" target="_blank">Diego Maradona</a> pose for a photo together in 2016. The two shared FIFA's Player of the Century award in 2000. After Maradona's death in 2020, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIBZkvFlwhU/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Pelé paid tribute to his "dear friend" on Instagram:</a> "One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."
Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images
Pelé attends a charity match in Manchester, England, in 2016.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images
Pelé's life in pictures

Editor’s Note: Amy Bass is professor of sport studies at Manhattanville College and the author of “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together” and “Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete,” among other titles. The views expressed here are solely hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

It would be a shame if all that was left to say about Pelé was an assembly of clichéd phrases trying to summarize an unparalleled life, an unprecedented career.

Amy Bass
Rodney Bedsole

But as news of his death at 82 began to spread throughout the world, it seemed as though there was nothing to write that hadn’t been written; nothing to say that hadn’t been said.

Just as Pelé — born Edson Arantes do Nascimento — never needed an introduction, he now needs no explanation, an athlete who transcended his sport and yet wore it on his sleeve; a Brazilian who transcended his country, and yet never left.

Growing up in poverty in Bauru, Pelé learned the game from his father, using a stuffed sock or a grapefruit as a ball. In 1958, at just 17 years old, he erupted on the international pitch, becoming the youngest to score in a FIFA World Cup match and, with victory over host Sweden in the final, he put Brazil on the global sports map – an international icon born.

DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
video

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

Indeed, Pelé, observes historian Brenda Elsey in an essay about South American soccer, “transcended national identity to embody an image of Pan-African success,” perhaps especially when members of Santos FC toured Nigeria and Mozambique in the 1960s. “That the leaders of the Brazilian team also came from impoverished neighborhoods and difficult circumstances,” argues Elsey, “created solidarity with players across the Global South.”

While committed to country and team — he stayed with Brazil’s Santos FC for some 19 years, scoring 643 goals in 659 games (despite lucrative offers coming from the likes of Paris St. Germain and Real Madrid, and a scrapped deal from Inter Milan because of fan protests in Brazil) — he also existed as a singular figure, the greatest of all time with his unparalleled record of three World Cup championships (1958, 1962, 1970) and, according to Guinness World Records (and let’s be clear: his goal tally has always been up for debate, with friendlies and exhibitions thrown in), 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches.

In addition to dozens of other titles won in football, Pelé was Taça do Brasil (Brazil Cup) champion five consecutive times (1961, 62, 63, 64 and 65).
Domicio Pinheiro/Agência Estado/AP

Rather than fully retire once his time with Santos and the national team was done, he brought his talents to New York, playing for the Cosmos from 1975 to 1977, his celebrity bringing new fans and huge crowds to North American Soccer League matches.

While the league eventually folded, Pelé’s impact on American culture before and after his time with the Cosmos, whether starring in Pepsi commercials or visiting the White House, giving Johnny Carson a soccer tutorial or starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 film “Escape to Victory,” was solidified.

For all of this, and so much more, christening Pelé as the greatest of all time, the GOAT, has been a comfortable practice for far longer than anyone on the current US Men’s National Team has been alive (by a whole lot of years).

TOPSHOT - Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi (R) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy following the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Opinion: We witnessed the greatest sports championship game in history

And yet, over the last several weeks, after the conclusion of what has to be considered one of the greatest soccer matches in history — as well as one of the greatest championship finals in any sport — some pundits and fans alike have crowned Lionel Messi as soccer’s definitive GOAT, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, and, yes, Pelé, somewhat fading into the background.

With Pelé’s death, that transfer of power is on hold, at least for the moment, giving us time not only to remember soccer’s original international superstar, the rare iconic athlete whose moniker is synonymous with the game he played, but to think a bit about what it means to be the greatest.

At one point in sport, being “the goat” was nothing any athlete wanted — it meant someone who botched a catch, forgot to tag up or dropped the ball at the worst moment. Now, in all of its shouty all-caps glory, a GOAT is the best there is and, most importantly, ever was, sparking fierce debate around a cast of characters from different sports and different eras: Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth, LeBron James, Mariano Rivera, Abby Wambach, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Allyson Felix, Michael Phelps, Babe Didrikson, Jack Nicklaus, Billie Jean King, Al Oerter, Margaret Court, Muhammad Ali, Simone Biles — and on and on and on.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and Brazilian football legend Pelé in Paris on April 2, 2019.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

At one point, Ali, whose self-appointed nickname was actually “The Greatest,” owned the rights to “G.O.A.T., Inc.,” which his wife Lonnie created in 1992. Ali then sold it for some $50 million to entertainment firm CKX in 2006, which bought an 80% interest in Ali’s name and likeness.

But the criteria for GOAT is unclear, at best, with deliberations and arguments about what it means to be the greatest arising after a spectacular victory, a retirement, or, yes, a death. Is the GOAT the most decorated? The longest ranked at number one? Is it about stats? Brilliance? Creativity? The most titles over time? The most titles in a year? The most titles in one day? The biggest paycheck? The most endorsements?

Fans hang a banner reading "Eternal king Pelé" outside the Albert Einstein Hospital where Brazilian soccer legend Pelé was hospitalized before his death in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 29, 2022.
Stringer/Reuters

There are not, of course, any kind of actual, obvious, undeniable measures for the greatest of all time. Sports simply do not operate that way, especially when dealing with a figure such as Pelé, whose cultural and social impression is felt not just in soccer, but the world writ large. Yet while there might be no one way to delineate the greatest, conversations that ask, “Who is the GOAT?” might be as essential as they are absurd because of what they tell us about who we are and what we care about.

Any reference to Pelé as “one of the greatest” is “disrespectful,” tweeted soccer writer Fernando Kallás on Thursday. “If you don’t feel like referring to him as the GOAT, just stick to being sorry for his loss, talking about his accomplishments, bla bla bla. But don’t use his death to question his place as the GOAT.”

    Indeed, amidst the current and former presidents of multiple countries, plus the celebrities and fans, posting grief-filled testimonials about the legend, it was Neymar, perhaps Pelé’s greatest Brazilian heir apparent, who best summarized the whys of Pelé’s GOAT status forever and always. “Before Pelé, ’10’ was just a number…football was just a sport,” he posted to Instagram. “He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people, and especially gave visibility to Brazil….He is gone, but his magic remains. Pelé is ETERNAL!!”

    Perhaps that, then, is the best we can do to declare a GOAT: life after the game is over — life after the, well, life is over. But Pelé, we must remember, was never “just” the GOAT. He was, and always be will be, O Rei — the King.