Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Approximately 16,000 union nurses have delivered notices to eight New York City hospitals announcing their intention to strike beginning on January 9th if a new contract agreement is not reached by then, according to a press release from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

“NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements,” their release states.

The 10-day notice of strike given to the eight hospitals allows time for the hospitals to plan patient care in the case that a strike begins, the union said.

Nearly 99% of the union members voted last week to authorize the strike, which would impact seven hospitals in all five boroughs of the city.

“Striking is always a last resort,” NYSNA President and nurse Nancy Hagans said in a press release last week. “Nurses have been to hell and back, risking our lives to save our patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes without the PPE we needed to keep ourselves safe, and too often without enough staff for safe patient care.”

The union says hospitals aren’t doing enough to keep caregivers with patients and they say hospitals need to invest in hiring and retaining nurses to improve patient care.

“Some of our colleagues have died, others will face the effects of long-Covid for years to come,” Hagans said. “Many of us have PTSD. All of us are fed up and exhausted.”

The NewYork-Presbyterian hospital system said they hope they can reach a “fair and reasonable contract agreement,” in a statement to CNN. Three of their hospitals would be impacted if a strike occurred.

“We respect and value all of our nurses, who play a central role in delivering the exceptional care that NewYork-Presbyterian is known for,” according to a statement from the hospital system. “We remain hopeful that union leadership shares our dedication to reaching a fair and reasonable contract agreement, and we will continue to bargain in good faith.”

A spokeswoman for the Mount Sinai Health System said they value their nurses and share regular updates about negotiations on this website.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that continues to provide our valued nurses with competitive compensation and benefits and ensures a safe, supportive working environment that enables them to provide exceptional care to all our patients across the diverse communities we serve.”