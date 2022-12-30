CNN —

An epic dance-off, an 8-year old boy shows off his smooth moves, and a waitress gets a massive tip. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

8-year-old goes viral for incredible dance moves at school concert

8-year-old Jaden Williams was caught on camera tearing up the stage at his elementary school winter concert. CNN affiliate KGO reports.

Woman saves frostbitten stranger from Buffalo snowstorm

Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for a disabled man until neighbors could transport him to a hospital after finding him severely frostbitten and crying. CNN’s Gary Tuchman reports.

Students erupt as teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off

Video captures an 8th grade student going into ‘attack mode’ during hilarious dance-off with teacher.

Watch waitress get $1,000 tip on Christmas

Callie Blue, a waitress at a Wisconsin diner gets a generous tip from one of her customers on Christmas. CNN affiliate Spectrum News Madison gets her reaction.

Years after viral video, triplets reunite with beloved trash collector

Four years after a video of their daily visit with the neighborhood trash collector went viral, a set of Florida triplets got the chance to catch up with their hero. CNN affiliate WESH reports.