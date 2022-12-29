Meet some of the new species discovered in 2022

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 4:57 PM EST, Thu December 29, 2022
Scientists, hobbyists and nature-lovers around the world identified more than a hundred new species in 2022. Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences, working with their international collaborators, were responsible for 146 such discoveries — like the colorful damselfish Pomacentrus xanthocercus, found living in the eastern Indian and western Pacific oceans.
Scientists, hobbyists and nature-lovers around the world identified more than a hundred new species in 2022. Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences, working with their international collaborators, were responsible for 146 such discoveries — like the colorful damselfish Pomacentrus xanthocercus, found living in the eastern Indian and western Pacific oceans.
Mark Erdmann
Academy research associate Aaron Bauer tripled the number of known Bavayia gecko species from 13 to 41 with his findings this year. The small forest-dwelling geckos live on the islands of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean.
Academy research associate Aaron Bauer tripled the number of known Bavayia gecko species from 13 to 41 with his findings this year. The small forest-dwelling geckos live on the islands of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean.
Ross A. Sadlier
Cymatioa cooki, a tiny translucent clam previously thought to be extinct and only known from fossils, was found on the underside of intertidal rocks at Naples Point in Santa Barbara County by Jeff Goddard, a research associate at the University of California Santa Barbara's Marine Science Institute.
Cymatioa cooki, a tiny translucent clam previously thought to be extinct and only known from fossils, was found on the underside of intertidal rocks at Naples Point in Santa Barbara County by Jeff Goddard, a research associate at the University of California Santa Barbara's Marine Science Institute.
Jeff Goddard
Academy researchers Frank Almeda and Ricardo Pacifico identified 13 new flowering plants on the isolated peaks of Brazil's campo rupestre, like the vibrant Microlicia daneui pictured here.
Academy researchers Frank Almeda and Ricardo Pacifico identified 13 new flowering plants on the isolated peaks of Brazil's campo rupestre, like the vibrant Microlicia daneui pictured here.
Ricardo Pacifico
Almeda and Pacifico also found this yellow flowering shrub, named Microlicia prostrata, blooming in the region.
Almeda and Pacifico also found this yellow flowering shrub, named Microlicia prostrata, blooming in the region.
Ricardo Pacifico
The sea star Hippasteria capstonei was observed 1.2 miles (1,982 meters) beneath the waves of the Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. The area encompasses 495,189 square miles (1,282,534 square kilometers) in the central Pacific Ocean and spans seven islands and atolls.
The sea star Hippasteria capstonei was observed 1.2 miles (1,982 meters) beneath the waves of the Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. The area encompasses 495,189 square miles (1,282,534 square kilometers) in the central Pacific Ocean and spans seven islands and atolls.
Laulima O Ka Moan
A new species of stream toad, Ansonia karen, was discovered in the Tenasserim Hills of western Thailand.
A new species of stream toad, Ansonia karen, was discovered in the Tenasserim Hills of western Thailand.
N. A. Poyarkov
Academy curator of invertebrate zoology Terry Gosliner identified 14 new sea slugs in the Indo-Pacific region. Measuring 0.6 inches (1.5 centimeters) in length, the colorfully ringed Goniobranchnus fabulus — whose name means "small bean" — was the largest one.
Academy curator of invertebrate zoology Terry Gosliner identified 14 new sea slugs in the Indo-Pacific region. Measuring 0.6 inches (1.5 centimeters) in length, the colorfully ringed Goniobranchnus fabulus — whose name means "small bean" — was the largest one.
California Academy of Sciences
Gosliner also found this tiny sea slug, named Murphydoris adusta, which is just 0.07 inches (2 millimeters) long. That's about the same width as a strand of spaghetti.
Gosliner also found this tiny sea slug, named Murphydoris adusta, which is just 0.07 inches (2 millimeters) long. That's about the same width as a strand of spaghetti.
California Academy of Sciences
San Francisco Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain conducted fieldwork to find a new scorpion, Paruroctonus soda, in a dry lake bed. This female can be seen carrying 51 juveniles on its back.
San Francisco Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain conducted fieldwork to find a new scorpion, Paruroctonus soda, in a dry lake bed. This female can be seen carrying 51 juveniles on its back.
Prakrit Jain
The Minnesota Mountain onion was found by chance in 2015, during a brief excursion on top of the California peak by researchers on a helicopter trip. Recently, more of this onion was found on nearby Salt Creek Mountain, confirming it as a new species.
The Minnesota Mountain onion was found by chance in 2015, during a brief excursion on top of the California peak by researchers on a helicopter trip. Recently, more of this onion was found on nearby Salt Creek Mountain, confirming it as a new species.
Julie Kierstead
Wafic's Eagle Ray was identified in the Arabian Gulf in the Indian Ocean. The newly-identified ray has been found as bycatch in gillnet fishing, because the rays tend to swim in large groups together, and researchers this year confirmed it as a unique species.
Wafic's Eagle Ray was identified in the Arabian Gulf in the Indian Ocean. The newly-identified ray has been found as bycatch in gillnet fishing, because the rays tend to swim in large groups together, and researchers this year confirmed it as a unique species.
Dave Ebert
New species discovered in 2022

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

The tree of life grew in 2022 as California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species.

The previously unknown creatures and plants were found around the world, including the mountains of California, Australia’s Queensland state, the rocky peaks of Brazil and the coral reefs of the Maldives. Scientists made discoveries on six continents and within three oceans.

Among the new species were 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fish, four sharks, three moths, two spiders and one toad.

Academy research associate Aaron Bauer’s work helped more than double the number of known species within a group of small forest geckos in the mountains of New Caledonia. The 28 new Bavayia geckos living across dozens of South Pacific islands bear similar brown and white markings.

twilight zone card
Yi-Kai Tea

In the ocean's twilight zone, this diver is discovering vibrant new species

“Nearly every mountain in New Caledonia hosts a unique Bavayia species, and these habitats share many of the same conditions,” Bauer said. “The result is several species that are often almost indistinguishable from one another.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain worked with Lauren Esposito, curator of arachnology at the California Academy of Sciences, to discover two new species of scorpions. The students saw images of the unidentified species on the iNaturalist online platform and conducted fieldwork to find the small scorpions, which live in the dry lake beds of Central and Southern California.

While one of the scorpions, Paruroctonus soda, is on federally protected land, the other, known as Paruroctonus conclusus, lives on a narrow, mile-long strip that’s unprotected.

“The entire species could be wiped out with the construction of a single solar farm, mine, or housing development,” Forbes said in a statement. “Mapping the biodiversity of a given area can help build the case for why that land should be protected.”

Police officers walk past a sign as they patrol outside the Palais de Congres, during the opening of COP15, the two-week U.N. biodiversity summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police officers walk past a sign as they patrol outside the Palais de Congres, during the opening of COP15, the two-week U.N. biodiversity summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Christinne Muschi/Reuters

More than 190 countries sign landmark agreement to halt the biodiversity crisis

New species research is critical to identify ecosystems most in need of protection, said Shannon Bennett, California Academy of Sciences virologist and chief of science.

Indeed, conservation was one of the key topics at the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference held December 7-19 in Montreal.

“As we’ve seen over the last two weeks at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, biodiversity science is at the forefront of global conservation action and is key in unifying nations and equipping them with the tools and information necessary to reverse species extinction rates by 2030,” she said. “By uncovering and documenting new species, we can contribute to this landmark goal and ensure that our natural world remains rich and diverse for generations to come.”

Mountain finds

Academy research associate Julie Kierstead found a new species of onion by happenstance during a helicopter trip over California’s Klamath Mountains in 2015. When the copter landed on Minnesota Mountain for about 30 minutes, Kierstead spotted an unidentified flowering allium, part of a plant family that includes onions, shallots and garlic.

Since then, another patch of the Minnesota Mountain onion was discovered on nearby Salt Creek Mountain. Both peaks receive more rainfall than others in the region, which has allowed the onion to flourish.

Thousands of miles away, Frank Almeda, emeritus curator of botany at the California Academy of Sciences, and research associate Ricardo Pacifico identified new flowering plants on the isolated peaks of Brazil’s campo rupestre.

Six new species of rain frogs were discovered on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes, from the Llanganates and Sangay National Parks in Ecuador, according to a statement from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment, Water, and Ecological transition. "Jhael Ortega, Jorge Brito, and Santiago Ron, researchers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador and the National Institute of Biodiversity (INABIO), an entity attached to the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, discovered six new species of rain frogs of the genus Pristimantis (Strabomantidae) from the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes, from the Llanganates and Sangay National Parks," the ministry wrote. Within Ecuador, the Amazonian Montane Forests are the region with the highest species richness and where most Pristimantis (very large genus of frogs) have been discovered in recent years, according to the ministry. Professor Santiago Ron wrote on his Twitter account that they decided to name one of the frogs "resistance" to dedicate it to the environmental defenders who have been murdered in Latin America. The ministry statement also said that "due to the lack of information on the status of the populations or their existence in other locations, the researchers recommend assigning these new species to the Red List Data Deficient (DD) category." The IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria are intended to be an easily and widely understood system for classifying species at high risk of global extinction. According to the study where it was published on PeerJ, "With more than 569 species distributed from eastern Honduras and Panama through the Andes to Bolivia, north Argentina, and Brazil, Pristimantis is the most speciose genus among land-living vertebrates on developers (terrestrial eggs and no tadpole), they do not depend on water bodies for their reproduction." "It has been hypothesized that direct development might be one of the reasons explaining their gr
Six new species of rain frogs were discovered on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes, from the Llanganates and Sangay National Parks in Ecuador, according to a statement from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment, Water, and Ecological transition. "Jhael Ortega, Jorge Brito, and Santiago Ron, researchers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador and the National Institute of Biodiversity (INABIO), an entity attached to the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, discovered six new species of rain frogs of the genus Pristimantis (Strabomantidae) from the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes, from the Llanganates and Sangay National Parks," the ministry wrote. Within Ecuador, the Amazonian Montane Forests are the region with the highest species richness and where most Pristimantis (very large genus of frogs) have been discovered in recent years, according to the ministry. Professor Santiago Ron wrote on his Twitter account that they decided to name one of the frogs "resistance" to dedicate it to the environmental defenders who have been murdered in Latin America. The ministry statement also said that "due to the lack of information on the status of the populations or their existence in other locations, the researchers recommend assigning these new species to the Red List Data Deficient (DD) category." The IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria are intended to be an easily and widely understood system for classifying species at high risk of global extinction. According to the study where it was published on PeerJ, "With more than 569 species distributed from eastern Honduras and Panama through the Andes to Bolivia, north Argentina, and Brazil, Pristimantis is the most speciose genus among land-living vertebrates on developers (terrestrial eggs and no tadpole), they do not depend on water bodies for their reproduction." "It has been hypothesized that direct development might be one of the reasons explaining their gr
Puce-Bioweb

6 new species of rain frogs discovered in Ecuador

The harsh conditions of the mountainous region, which includes extreme temperatures, high winds and nutrient-leached soils, has caused plant life to adapt — and surprisingly thrive in such a barren environment.

Almeda and Pacifico found 13 new species of flowers as they surveyed parts of the ecosystem that botanists had never explored before.

“The shrubs on the summit were less than half a meter high,” Pacifico said. “It was like walking through a garden.”

The newly discovered flowering plants live under very specific conditions, and they could disappear due to environmental shifts driven by the climate crisis, the scientists said.

Beneath the waves

One of the seven new fish discovered this year was the rose-veiled fairy wrasse, which lives in the Indian Ocean’s “twilight zone.”

Known by the scientific name Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, the colorful fish was found at depths ranging from 131 to 229 feet (40 to 70 meters) beneath the ocean’s surface off the Maldives.

“Twilight zone” reefs can be 160 to 500 feet (about 50 to 150 meters) beneath the ocean’s surface and provide a unique environment for fish such as fairy wrasses.

The male rose-veiled fairy wrasse showcases a stunning variety of colors as an adult.
The male rose-veiled fairy wrasse showcases a stunning variety of colors as an adult.
© Yi-Kai Tea

The name honors the fish’s stunning pink hues as well as the pink rose, the national flower of the Maldives. “Finifenmaa” means rose in the local Dhivehi language.

Hundreds of species thrive in the waters near and surrounding the archipelago nation, but the fairy wrasse is the first fish to be described by a Maldivian scientist — Ahmed Najeeb.

“It has always been foreign scientists who have described species found in the Maldives without much involvement from local scientists, even those that are endemic to the Maldives,” said Najeeb, a biologist at the Maldives Marine Research Institute, in a statement when the discovery was announced in March.

“This time it is different and getting to be part of something for the first time has been really exciting, especially having the opportunity to work alongside top ichthyologists on such an elegant and beautiful species.”