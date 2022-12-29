Snow blankets a neighborhood in Cheektowaga, New York, on Sunday, December 25.
The week in 36 photos
John Waller via AP

Published 4:51 PM EST, Thu December 29, 2022

A major winter storm blasted much of the central and eastern United States this past week, bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations.

The death toll in Erie County, New York, which includes the city of Buffalo, had climbed to at least 39 on Thursday, while at least 25 others died across 11 US states. Rising temperatures in Buffalo might uncover more storm victims, police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, with officers due to search places where bodies were reported but not found.

The storm buried Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents at home — and many were without heat after the blizzard took out power lines. A six-day driving ban lifted early Thursday as City Hall, grocery stores and other key services reopened.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Airport deal with the impact of canceled flights on Tuesday, December 27. The winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. Thousands of the cancellations were from Southwest Airlines, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/27/business/southwest-airlines-service-meltdown/index.html" target="_blank">which went into meltdown</a>.
Michael McCoy/Reuters
Members of the St Paul's Cathedral Choir light their candles in London on Friday, December 23. They were preparing for a busy program of Advent and Christmas services.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
After crossing the Rio Grande from Matamoros, Mexico, a Venezuelan migrant holds a child as he climbs the river bank onto US territory on Thursday, December 22. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/world/gallery/el-paso-migrants-border-crossings/index.html" target="_blank">An increase in border crossings</a> came before the scheduled end of Title 42, a policy that officials have been relying on to kick many migrants out of the United States. The Supreme Court now says <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/27/politics/supreme-court-title-42/index.html" target="_blank">that policy will remain in effect</a> while legal challenges play out into next year.
Fernando Llano/AP
A woman named Olha reacts during a funeral ceremony held for her husband, Volodymyr Yezhov, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 27. Yezhov was killed in a battle with Russian troops near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Valentyn Ogrienko/Reuters
A race is held for purebred Arabian horses Friday, December 23, during the Liwa International Festival in the United Arab Emirates.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
A boy is reflected on a glass case as he tours the Pelé Museum in Santos, Brazil, on Monday, December 26. Pelé, the Brazilian soccer star who became a global icon, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/29/football/gallery/pele-life-in-pictures/index.html" target="_blank">died Thursday at the age of 82</a>.
Matias Delacroix/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves the US Capitol on Friday, December 23, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/23/politics/house-vote-spending-bill/index.html" target="_blank">the House voted to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill</a> that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill went to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
A Rohingya refugee gets a haircut at a temporary shelter after arriving by boat in Laweueng, Indonesia, on Tuesday, December 27. A boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore on Tuesday, authorities said, the country's fourth such landing in recent months. Since 2020, more than 3,000 Rohingya <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/26/asia/rohingya-refugees-united-nations-indonesia-unhcr-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">have attempted the risky journey from Bangladesh</a> by sea, according to the United Nations. Around 1 million members of the stateless Muslim minority live in Bangladesh after they fled a brutal campaign of killing and arson by the Myanmar military.
Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images
The remains of houses destroyed by a forest fire are seen in Vina del Mar, Chile, on Friday, December 23. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and at least two people died.
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters carry equipment as they respond to a fire on a snow-covered street in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, December 25.
Jalen Wright/The New York Times/Redux
Andrea Selbst lights a Hanukkah candle with her 3-year-old grandson Miles before participating in a Shabbat service in Philadelphia on Friday, December 23.
Hannah Beier/Reuters
French skier Coralie Frasse Sombet competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Semmering, Austria, on Wednesday, December 28.
Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images
A woman walks past a Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, December 26. Although the Taliban repeatedly claimed it would protect the rights of girls and women following its takeover of the country in August 2021, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/27/asia/taliban-un-security-council-women-freedom-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">the group has done the opposite</a>, stripping away the hard-won freedoms for which women have fought tirelessly over the past two decades.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
People walk between ice-covered homes in Crystal Beach, Ontario, on Wednesday, December 28. Lakefront homes <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/29/us/homes-ice-blizzard-lake-erie-climate/index.html" target="_blank">were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice</a> after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore.
Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images
Jockey Jack Kennedy kisses his horse Conflated after winning the Savills Chase in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 28.
Ryan Byrne/INPHO/Shutterstock
Pristine Floyde searches for a friend's suitcase in a baggage holding area at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, December 28. More than 90% of Wednesday's US flight cancellations were Southwest Airlines flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
People wearing Santa Claus costumes jump into the water during the 113th edition of the Christmas Cup swimming race in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, December 25.
Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images
Migrants seeking asylum line up at a gap in the US-Mexico border fence near Somerton, Arizona, to be processed on Monday, December 26.
Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters turn over a car at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Saturday, December 24. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/24/europe/police-protesters-clash-paris-kurdish-center-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Clashes between protesters and police</a> broke out in central Paris as members of the local Kurdish community took to the streets to call for justice following a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/23/europe/paris-shooting-kurdish-center-intl/index.html" target="_blank">deadly shooting</a> that took place the day before at the cultural center.
Lewis Joly/AP
Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt ride with hounds during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, England, on Monday, December 26.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
A man walks inside a Christmas tree at the Commerce Square in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, December 22.
Armando Franca/AP
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," sits on an airplane traveling from Nepal to France on Friday, December 23. Sobhraj, 78, had been serving a life sentence in Nepal for killing two tourists in 1975, but many of his alleged murders remain unsolved. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/23/asia/charles-sobhraj-released-nepal-intl/index.html" target="_blank">He was freed</a> after Nepal's top court ordered his release on the grounds of his age and health. He is suffering from a heart disease and needs open-heart surgery, the court said.
Atish Patel/AFP/Getty Images
Cars pile up on a bridge in Zhengzhou, China, after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/china/china-zhengzhou-car-pile-up-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">massive crash involving more than 200 vehicles</a> on Wednesday, December 28. The bridge was shrouded in heavy morning fog when the crash began, according to state-owned newspaper The Global Times.
Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
A young Sikh devotee takes a bath in the holy Sarovar (pool) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on Thursday, December 29. The occasion was the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh.
Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
Wolverhampton's Diego Costa heads a ball toward net during a English Premier League match at Everton on Monday, December 26.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
A family sits in a living room in Liverpool, England, as they watch Britain's King Charles III deliver <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/25/uk/king-charles-christmas-message-intl-gbr/index.html" target="_blank">his first Christmas Day message</a> on Sunday, December 25. The King paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, during the broadcast.
Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car from heavy snow in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, December 24. He was trying to help rescue his cousin, who had lost power and heat with a baby at home across town.
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/AP
A contestant wearing a mermaid costume performs during the China Mermaid Open in Sanya, China, on Thursday, December 29.
Luo Yunfei/China News Service/Getty Images
Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, December 28. The Pope said that his 95-year-old predecessor, Benedict XVI,<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/europe/pope-benedict-sick-pope-francis-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> is "very sick"</a> after a deterioration in his health.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian artillery is fired at Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Saturday, December 24.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
New England's Kendrick Bourne catches a touchdown pass during an NFL game against Cincinnati on Saturday, December 24. Cincinnati won, however, 22-18. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season</a>.
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Children play on a digital art installation at the new teamLab Massless museum in Beijing on Monday, December 26. The digital art museum showcases various interactive artworks inside a Beijing shopping mall.
Andy Wong/AP
The Cotopaxi volcano emits ash and gases near Mulalo, Ecuador, on Wednesday, December 28.
Galo Paguay/AFP/Getty Images
A craftsman works on stone-carved sculptures of rabbits in Yuncheng, China, on Monday, December 26. Chinese New Year begins January 22, and this will be the Year of the Rabbit.
Visual China Group/Getty Images
A man and a boy walk across the frozen Reflecting Pool towards the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Monday, December 26. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/22/world/gallery/photos-this-week-december-15-december-22/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images