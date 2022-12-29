CNN —

The House January 6 committee on Thursday released another wave of witness interview transcripts.

This new batch is part of a steady stream of transcript drops that the select committee has put out over the past week, complementing its sweeping 845-page report. The latest release comes as the panel winds down its work with the House majority set to change hands from Democrats to Republicans next week at the start of the new Congress.

So far, the released transcripts have provided illuminating insights into the final weeks of former President Donald Trump’s presidency, with accounts from inside the Trump White House, from federal and state officials who resisted pressure to overturn the 2020 election results, and many others.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s disclosures:

Donald Trump Jr. explains why he texted Mark Meadows on Nov. 5 about plans to keep his father in office

Donald Trump Jr. told the committee that the reason he texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows a detailed plan about how to ensure his father would get a second term two days after the 2020 presidential election was because he thought the ideas were “the most sophisticated” and “sounded plausible.”

Trump Jr.’s testimony, revealed by the select committee on Thursday, provides new context to a text message CNN first reported on in April where he lays out various ideas for keeping Trump in power by subverting the Electoral College process.

The November 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former President attempted to carry out in the months that followed. Trump Jr. makes specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake “Trump electors.”

If all that failed, according to the Trump Jr. text, GOP lawmakers in Congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as President on January 6.

“We have operational control Total leverage,” the message reads. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”

Although Trump Jr. said that he was not the original author of the text, a point his lawyer made to CNN back in April, and that he did not remember who the original author of the message was, he explained to investigators why out of all the messages he was being sent at the time, he felt this one was necessary to pass on to Meadows.

“Perhaps in reading it, it was the most sophisticated, you know, and detailed, and again, about things I don’t necessarily, you know, know too much about, but it sounded plausible and I wanted to make sure that we were looking into the issues brought up in the text,” Trump Jr. said.

Meadows did not initially respond to the original November 5 text, but when Trump Jr. followed up the next day to make sure he saw, Trump’s then-chief of staff texted, “much of this had merit. Working on this for PA, so Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina already.”

‘Just give me five dead voters’: Sen. Lindsey Graham said after 2020 election, Trump lawyer tells committee

After the 2020 election, Sen. Lindsey Graham pledged to become a “champion” of then-President Trump’s election fraud claims – if only Trump’s advisers would give him information about dead voters, according to an account given to the January 6 committee.

“Senator Graham was saying, ‘Get me your information,’” Trump lawyer Christina Bobb relayed to the House Select Committee about what Graham said in a meeting days before the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

“Just give me five dead voters,” Bobb said Graham told then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others in Meadows’ office at the White House.

“Give me, you know, an example of illegals voting. Just give me a very small snapshot that I can take and champion,” Bobb added, relaying what Graham said at the time.

The exchange with Graham highlights how the South Carolina Republican became involved in Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn his election loss in Georgia, and how the White House at the time was connecting with influential politicians to advance Trump’s message of false election fraud claims.

“Graham was like, ‘Oh, I’d love to support the cause. I think it would be great to, you know, really show all the fraud. Send me a memo and show me, you know, what information you have got. I’ll champion it,’” Bobb also recalled from the conversation with Graham.

According to a transcript of Bobb’s House testimony released Thursday, Graham received a memo from the legal team working with Trump, titled “Chairman Graham dead votes memo for your consideration.”

But Bobb added: “He did nothing with it.”

Graham’s office pointed out on Thursday that the book “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa previously described a similar exchange between Graham and the Trump advisers. After receiving their memo, the senator was unconvinced of the fraud they claimed, the book said. His office didn’t provide any further response.