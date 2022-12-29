Pelé is carried off the field by fans after Brazil defeated Italy in the final of the 1970 World Cup.
Pelé's life in pictures
Pelé is carried off the field by fans after Brazil defeated Italy in the final of the 1970 World Cup.
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Updated 3:31 PM EST, Thu December 29, 2022

By Kyle Almond and Will Lanzoni, CNN

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer star who became a global icon, has died at the age of 82.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only man in history to win three World Cups.

He was just 17 years old when he starred in the 1958 World Cup, scoring two goals in the final over Sweden. He would go on to add titles in 1962 and 1970, thrilling fans with his extraordinary dribbling skills and his prolific goalscoring ability.

For much of his career, Pelé played professionally for the Brazilian club Santos. In the last few years before his retirement, he signed a multimillion-dollar deal to play in the North American Soccer League, where he won a title with the New York Cosmos.

In 2000, FIFA named him Player of the Century along with Argentine great Diego Maradona. Many still consider him the greatest player of all time.

"I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint," Pelé once said.

Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940. His parents named him after inventor Thomas Edison. <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/football/2006/may/13/sport.comment9" target="_blank" target="_blank">He got the nickname Pelé</a> when he was a young boy and had trouble pronouncing the name of his favorite player, a goalkeeper named Bilé who played with his father at a local club.
AFP/Getty Images
Pelé was just 16 years old when he made his debut for Brazil's national team. It was less than a year after he started playing professionally with Brazilian club Santos in 1956.
Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Pelé admires the Jules Rimet Trophy, the prize for winning the World Cup, circa 1958.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé scores Brazil's third goal during the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden. Brazil won 5-2 to claim its first-ever World Cup. "When we won the World Cup, everybody knew about Brazil," he told CNN's Don Riddell many years later. "I think this was the most important thing I gave to my country because we were well known after that World Cup." 
AP
Pelé cries on Brazilian teammate Gilmar after winning the World Cup in 1958. In addition to scoring twice in the final, Pelé scored a hat trick in the semifinal win against France. He also scored the team's lone goal in the quarterfinal win over Wales.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Pelé wears a sash after Santos became São Paulo state champions in 1961. Pelé played for the club from 1956-1974, scoring 618 goals and winning six Brazilian league titles. In 1962 and 1963, Santos won the Copa Libertadores, which is South America's premier club competition.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé sits behind the wheel of his car in 1961. He grew up poor in Bauru, Brazil, and honed his craft playing barefoot with improvised balls made of coconuts or balls of socks.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé returned to the World Cup with Brazil in 1962 and starred in the team's opening win over Mexico. But he was injured in the second match against Czechoslovakia and would miss the rest of the tournament. Brazil still defended its crown.
AP
Pelé sits on a ball during a break in training in 1963. The Brazilian national team was in London to play a match against England.
John Pratt/Hulton Archive/Keystone/Getty Images
Pelé is seen with his parents, Dondinho and Celeste, in 1965. Dondinho was a soccer player himself and taught his son how to play.
AP Photo
Pelé performs an overhead kick during a match in 1965. Dutch soccer star Johan Cruyff once said Pelé "was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."
AP
A soapy Pelé shakes hands with US Sen. Robert F. Kennedy after a match in Rio de Janeiro in 1965.
Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Pelé and his first wife, Rosemeri, meet Pope Paul VI while visiting the Vatican in 1966. The newlywed couple had been honeymooning in Germany, Austria and Italy.
AP
Pelé signs autographs for children in 1966. He played in the 1966 World Cup with Brazil but the team didn't advance out of the group stage that year.
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Pelé and his wife, Rosemeri, take their young daughter, Kely, out for a walk in 1967. It was their first child together. They would have three children in all before divorcing in 1978.
AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, award a trophy to Pelé after watching a match in Rio de Janeiro in 1968.
AP Photo
Pelé celebrates with fans after scoring his 1,000th career goal in 1969.
AP
Pelé relaxes by a hotel swimming pool while in Mexico for the 1970 World Cup.
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Pelé celebrates after scoring the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final against Italy. The Brazilians won 4-1. "Before the match, I told myself that Pelé was just flesh and bones like the rest of us," Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich said after the match. "Later, I realized I'd been wrong."
Colorsport/Shutterstock
Pelé celebrates with Jairzinho after winning the World Cup final in 1970. The Brazilians won all six matches at the tournament, and that team is considered by many to be one of the best of all time.
Colorsport/Shutterstock
Pelé raises the Jules Rimet Trophy after winning the 1970 World Cup. Brazil was able to permanently keep that trophy for winning its third title, and a new World Cup trophy was introduced in 1974.
Horstmüller/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Pelé signs a soccer ball for US President Richard Nixon while visiting the White House with his wife, Rosemeri, in 1973. Pelé met several US presidents during his life. His celebrity status brought this famous quip from Ronald Reagan in 1986: "My name is Ronald Reagan, I'm the President of the United States of America. But you don't need to introduce yourself, because everyone knows who Pelé is."
Everett/Shutterstock
Late-night television host Johnny Carson gets some pointers from Pelé in 1973.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Pelé waves to the crowd before making his debut with the New York Cosmos in 1975. He signed a $1.4 million a year contract with the Cosmos and made a big splash in the emerging league.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
American football star Joe Namath, left, exchanges balls with Pelé during a promotional event in New York in 1975.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Cheerleaders wait to welcome Pelé onto the field during a Cosmos match in 1977.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé holds Brazilian and American flags after his final match in 1977. It was an exhibition at Giants Stadium between the Cosmos and his longtime Brazilian club, Santos. He played the first half for the Cosmos and the second half for Santos.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé attends a party with actors Michael Caine, left, and Sylvester Stallone. The three starred together in the 1981 film "Escape to Victory."
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Pelé poses for a photo in Rio de Janeiro in 1991.
Paulo Fridman/Corbis/Getty Images
Pelé embraces two Brazilian stars -- Ronaldo, left, and Roberto Carlos -- after they finished first and second, respectively, for the 1997 FIFA World Player of the Year Award.
Matthew Ashton/EMPICS/Getty Images
Pelé poses for a portrait in 2006. In his later years, Pelé was an outspoken political voice who championed the poor in Brazil. He served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for many years, promoting peace and support for vulnerable children.
Tom Jenkins/Getty Images
Pelé and English soccer star David Beckham attend a gala benefit celebrating soccer in the United States in 2008.
Shawn Ehlers/WireImage/Getty Images
Pelé and Argentine soccer great <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2020/11/25/football/gallery/diego-maradona/index.html" target="_blank">Diego Maradona</a> pose for a photo together in 2016. The two shared FIFA's Player of the Century award in 2000. After Maradona's death in 2020, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIBZkvFlwhU/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Pelé paid tribute to his "dear friend" on Instagram:</a> "One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."
Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images
Pelé attends a charity match in Manchester, England, in 2016.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images