A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023

Marianne Garvey
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Published 10:43 AM EST, Thu December 29, 2022
Stan Lee poses next to a Spider-Man model at his office in 2008. Lee, who co-created Spider-Man and many other popular comic book characters that have become household names, died Monday, November 12, at the age of 95.
Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber, holds up comic book art during the 1970s. In 1941, he became the editor at Timely Comics, which evolved into Marvel Comics.
Angelo Cozzi/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Lee reads a comic in the '70s. He and his collaborators at Marvel introduced characters in the 1960s that included the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and the X-Men.
News Syndication/Newscom
Lee talks to actor Nicholas Hammond during the filming of the television series "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 1978.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Lee poses for a portrait in 1978.
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
Lee takes a phone call at his New York offices in 1980.
William Sauro/The New York Times/Redux
Lee was born and raised in New York City. He served in the US Army during World War II, writing manuals and scripts for training films as part of the Signal Corps. He is one of only nine people in the Army listed as a "playwright."
EVAN HURD/Corbis/Getty Images
Lee in 1993. He became Marvel's publisher in 1972.
ARCHIVIO/A3/CONTRASTO/Redux
Lee poses with a few Marvel heroes in 1997.
Albert Ortega/Getty Images
Lee attends an event with his wife, Joan, in 1997. She died in 2017.
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images
In 2000, Lee compares muscles with Lou Ferrigno, who once played the Incredible Hulk on television.
Joe Thomas/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lee autographs a man's leg during a book premiere in 2001.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lee arrives with actress Kirsten Dunst for the premiere of the film "Spider-Man" in 2002. Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in the film.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lee poses by a cake celebrating Spider-Man's 40th anniversary.
Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images
Lee and film producer Ian Bryce accept a Faith and Values Award for the "Spider-Man" film in 2003.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lee and his wife arrive for an awards gala in 2004. They were married in 1947.
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Lee relaxes in his Los Angeles office. Lee championed close collaboration between comic book writers and artists. The collaborative approach was known as the "Marvel Method." In 2010, he told CNN, "All of my life in comics I have worked with artists, so I've collaborated with them. I would write down the original story, they would draw it and then I would edit it and do the art direction. So everything I've done has always been a collaboration."
Kim Kulish/Corbis/Getty Images
Stan Lee holds the "All Time Marvel Legend Award" that was given to him at Comic-Con in 2007.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lee appears in the 2007 film "Spider-Man 3." He has made cameos in nearly every Marvel movie, often providing comic relief. His roles over the years have included hot-dog vendor, postal worker, security guard and astronaut.
Columbia Pictures
Lee gets a lifetime achievement award at the Jules Verne Adventure Film Festival in 2007.
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images
Lee signs an "Iron Man" mask in 2008.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Lee shakes hands with US President George W. Bush after receiving a National Medal of Arts in 2008.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Lee accepts the Comic-Con Icon award in 2009.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lee receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lee attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Avengers" in 2012.
Tony Lowe/camerapress/redux
Lee is presented with a birthday cake for his 91st birthday in 2013.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In 2014, Lee tours the Avengers exhibition at Discovery Times Square.
Thos Robinson/Getty Images
Lee's daughter, Joan, surprises her father at a Comic-Con panel in 2016.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
Lee poses with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Reddick after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a game in 2016.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Lee plays a strip-club DJ in the 2016 film "Deadpool."
Twentieth Century Fox
Lee leaves his handprints and footprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in July 2017.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Lee shakes hands with "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman at the film's premiere in January 2018.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

Disney+ announced on Dec. 28, on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday, that an original documentary about him will arrive in 2023.

Lee, the co-creator of “Spider-Man,” “The Avengers,”X-Men,” along with hundreds of other characters, began his career in 1941.

Lee also appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics and delighted fans with his cameos in Marvel Studios movies.

Marvel Entertainment announced the news with a tweet, adding a a 25-second video teasing the 2023 release.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus,” the tweet read.

One fan commented, “You are a legend Stan we love you. You are the legend. Thanks for MARVEL. It changed my life. Thanks. Happy Birthday.”