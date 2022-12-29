Singer Dionne Warwick performs in London in 1975.
In pictures: Music icon Dionne Warwick
Singer Dionne Warwick performs in London in 1975.
Steve Herr/Radio Times/Getty Images

Published 1:50 PM EST, Thu December 29, 2022

By Jennifer Arnow, CNN

Dionne Warwick, a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, is one of the most recognizable pop voices of all time, with over 100 million record sales worldwide.

The velvet-voiced songstress, known for such hits as "Don't Make Me Over," "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For," won her first Grammy in 1969 for "Do You Know the Way to San Jose."

Warwick is also a renowned philanthropist and activist, raising awareness for several humanitarian causes, including world hunger, AIDS research and LGBTQ rights.

The new CNN Film "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" premieres Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Warwick and songwriter Burt Bacharach record a song at Pye Studios in London in 1964. Warwick was discovered by Bacharach and fellow songwriter Hal David when she was 21. "Don't Make Me Over," Warwick's first Bacharach-penned hit song, was released in 1962.
Warwick and songwriter Burt Bacharach record a song at Pye Studios in London in 1964. Warwick was discovered by Bacharach and fellow songwriter Hal David when she was 21. "Don't Make Me Over," Warwick's first Bacharach-penned hit song, was released in 1962.
Bela Zola/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Warwick performs a medley of songs during a live broadcast of the NBC variety show "Hullabaloo" in 1965.
Warwick performs a medley of songs during a live broadcast of the NBC variety show "Hullabaloo" in 1965.
NBC Television/Getty Images
Warwick and French singer Sacha Distel review notes during rehearsals backstage in Paris in 1965.
Warwick and French singer Sacha Distel review notes during rehearsals backstage in Paris in 1965.
Sauer Jean-Claude/Paris Match Archive/Getty Images
Musician William David Elliott carries Warwick at their second wedding in Milan, Italy, in August 1967. The couple married in 1966 and got divorced in May 1967 before remarrying a few months later.
Musician William David Elliott carries Warwick at their second wedding in Milan, Italy, in August 1967. The couple married in 1966 and got divorced in May 1967 before remarrying a few months later.
Interfoto/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press
Warwick poses during a portrait shoot for Vogue magazine in 1968.
Warwick poses during a portrait shoot for Vogue magazine in 1968.
Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock
Warwick holds her first Grammy Award, which she won in 1969 for best female contemporary-pop vocal performance ("Do You Know the Way to San Jose").
Warwick holds her first Grammy Award, which she won in 1969 for best female contemporary-pop vocal performance ("Do You Know the Way to San Jose").
NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Warwick and actor Stephen Boyd appear in the film "Slaves," which was released in 1969. It was Warwick's first appearance on the big screen.
Warwick and actor Stephen Boyd appear in the film "Slaves," which was released in 1969. It was Warwick's first appearance on the big screen.
Slaves Co/Theatre Guild/Kobal/Shutterstock
Warwick performs on the CBS variety show "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" in 1970.
Warwick performs on the CBS variety show "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" in 1970.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
From left, Warwick; her husband, William; and her sister, Dee Dee, attend the Academy Awards in 1972. Warwick's sister was also a singer.
From left, Warwick; her husband, William; and her sister, Dee Dee, attend the Academy Awards in 1972. Warwick's sister was also a singer.
Fotos International/Getty Images
Warwick performs at the Academy Awards in 1981. She performed the song "People Alone," which was nominated for best original song.
Warwick performs at the Academy Awards in 1981. She performed the song "People Alone," which was nominated for best original song.
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Warwick is joined by Bacharach, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and singer Luther Vandross in a New York music studio in 1984. Bacharach and Bayer Sager wrote "That's What Friends Are For," which became a huge hit for Warwick. Her cover of the song, which also included Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, was the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts in 1986.
Warwick is joined by Bacharach, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and singer Luther Vandross in a New York music studio in 1984. Bacharach and Bayer Sager wrote "That's What Friends Are For," which became a huge hit for Warwick. Her cover of the song, which also included Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, was the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts in 1986.
Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images
Warwick is embraced by her sons David, left, and Damon as she gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1985.
Warwick is embraced by her sons David, left, and Damon as she gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1985.
Lennox McLendon/AP
Warwick and Wonder perform on the TV show "Solid Gold" in 1985. "Solid Gold" originally premiered as a TV special in 1979 and was later adapted into a regular series. Warwick hosted the premiere and stayed on as host for several years.
Warwick and Wonder perform on the TV show "Solid Gold" in 1985. "Solid Gold" originally premiered as a TV special in 1979 and was later adapted into a regular series. Warwick hosted the premiere and stayed on as host for several years.
Everett Collection
From left, Warwick, Wonder, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie celebrate backstage at the Grammy Awards in February 1986. The group collaborated on the song "We Are The World," which won three Grammys. The song's music video also won a Grammy.
From left, Warwick, Wonder, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie celebrate backstage at the Grammy Awards in February 1986. The group collaborated on the song "We Are The World," which won three Grammys. The song's music video also won a Grammy.
Bettmann/Getty Images
Warwick, right, joins the Hands Across America fundraising event on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey, in May 1986.
Warwick, right, joins the Hands Across America fundraising event on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey, in May 1986.
Bruce Johnson/AP
From left, Knight, Patti LaBelle and Warwick perform during "Sisters In The Name of Love," an award-winning concert special that debuted in 1986.
From left, Knight, Patti LaBelle and Warwick perform during "Sisters In The Name of Love," an award-winning concert special that debuted in 1986.
HBO/Everett Collection
Warwick is joined by Sammy Davis Jr., left, and Frank Sinatra at a benefit organized by the Warwick Foundation to raise money for AIDS education and pediatric care in 1989.
Warwick is joined by Sammy Davis Jr., left, and Frank Sinatra at a benefit organized by the Warwick Foundation to raise money for AIDS education and pediatric care in 1989.
John Barrett/Photolink.net/Newscom
Warwick poses for a portrait in 1989.
Warwick poses for a portrait in 1989.
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Record producer Clive Davis and Warwick pose for a photo in 1990. Davis signed Warwick to Arista Records in 1979.
Record producer Clive Davis and Warwick pose for a photo in 1990. Davis signed Warwick to Arista Records in 1979.
DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection//Shutterstock
Warwick and Whitney Houston perform Warwick's hit song "That's What Friends Are For" during Arista Records' 15th anniversary concert in 1990. Warwick and Houston were first cousins, both coming from prolific musical families.
Warwick and Whitney Houston perform Warwick's hit song "That's What Friends Are For" during Arista Records' 15th anniversary concert in 1990. Warwick and Houston were first cousins, both coming from prolific musical families.
Everett Collection
Presidential candidate Bill Clinton, then governor of Arkansas, stands with Warwick in Los Angeles in May 1992. This was after the riots that happened in the city after four police officers were acquitted of beating Black motorist Rodney King.
Presidential candidate Bill Clinton, then governor of Arkansas, stands with Warwick in Los Angeles in May 1992. This was after the riots that happened in the city after four police officers were acquitted of beating Black motorist Rodney King.
Jean-Marc Giboux/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Warwick shoots a music video in New York in 1997.
Warwick shoots a music video in New York in 1997.
Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
Houston presents Warwick with an award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Warwick received the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award.
Houston presents Warwick with an award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Warwick received the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
From left, Bacharach, Warwick and Hal David pose with their statues at the NARAS Heroes Awards in 2002. Bacharach and David <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2012/09/02/showbiz/hal-david-last-songs/index.html" target="_blank">co-wrote</a> many of Warwick's hit songs and said she was their muse.
From left, Bacharach, Warwick and Hal David pose with their statues at the NARAS Heroes Awards in 2002. Bacharach and David co-wrote many of Warwick's hit songs and said she was their muse.
ZUMA Press/Alamy Stock Photo
Warwick, center left, performs with "American Idol" contestants during the show's finale in 2006.
Warwick, center left, performs with "American Idol" contestants during the show's finale in 2006.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Warwick observes an exhibit about her life at the Grammy Museum before attending an event that celebrated the 50th anniversary of her career in 2012.
Warwick observes an exhibit about her life at the Grammy Museum before attending an event that celebrated the 50th anniversary of her career in 2012.
Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters
Warwick speaks on stage after receiving the Soul Train Legend Award in 2013.
Warwick speaks on stage after receiving the Soul Train Legend Award in 2013.
Ethan Miller/BET/Getty Images
Billy Ray Cyrus and Warwick perform a duet on "The Talk" in 2014. The pair collaborated on the song "Love Is Just Ahead."
Billy Ray Cyrus and Warwick perform a duet on "The Talk" in 2014. The pair collaborated on the song "Love Is Just Ahead."
Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images
Warwick receives the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
Warwick receives the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
Shannon Finney/WireImage/Getty Images
Warwick and her granddaughter Cheyenne Elliott perform in New York in 2019.
Warwick and her granddaughter Cheyenne Elliott perform in New York in 2019.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Host Nick Cannon and Warwick appear on stage after Warwick was unmasked during an episode of "The Masked Singer" in 2020.
Host Nick Cannon and Warwick appear on stage after Warwick was unmasked during an episode of "The Masked Singer" in 2020.
FOX/Getty Images
US Rep. Darrell Issa, left, listens as Warwick introduces the American Music Fairness Act in Washington, DC, in June 2021. Warwick has been an outspoken supporter of musical artists and has lobbied Congress to pass laws that would ensure they receive fair compensation.
US Rep. Darrell Issa, left, listens as Warwick introduces the American Music Fairness Act in Washington, DC, in June 2021. Warwick has been an outspoken supporter of musical artists and has lobbied Congress to pass laws that would ensure they receive fair compensation.
Shutterstock
Warwick speaks to the media at the Toronto International Film Festival at the premiere of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" in September 2021.
Warwick speaks to the media at the Toronto International Film Festival at the premiere of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" in September 2021.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ego Nwodim, left, portrays Warwick, who was also playing herself during a sketch on <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/07/media/snl-cecily-strong-reliable-sources/index.html" target="_blank">"Saturday Night Live"</a> in November 2021. Warwick's popularity on Twitter, due to her hilariously <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/16/entertainment/dionne-warwick-jake-taylor-scarf/index.html" target="_blank">direct</a> <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/16/entertainment/dionne-warwick-jake-taylor-scarf/index.html" target="_blank">posts</a>, sparked the variety show's recurring sketch.
Ego Nwodim, left, portrays Warwick, who was also playing herself during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2021. Warwick's popularity on Twitter, due to her hilariously direct posts, sparked the variety show's recurring sketch.
Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
Warwick speaks at the Fashion Group International's annual Night of Stars Gala in New York in 2022. Warwick received the Trailblazer award.
Warwick speaks at the Fashion Group International's annual Night of Stars Gala in New York in 2022. Warwick received the Trailblazer award.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images