By Jennifer Arnow, CNN

Dionne Warwick, a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, is one of the most recognizable pop voices of all time, with over 100 million record sales worldwide.

The velvet-voiced songstress, known for such hits as "Don't Make Me Over," "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For," won her first Grammy in 1969 for "Do You Know the Way to San Jose."

Warwick is also a renowned philanthropist and activist, raising awareness for several humanitarian causes, including world hunger, AIDS research and LGBTQ rights.

The new CNN Film "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" premieres Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.