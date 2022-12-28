CNN —

The Princeton University student who was initially considered missing and was later found dead on the university’s campus, died by suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

An official autopsy conducted on Misrach Ewunetie by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office ruled her death a suicide and found that her cause of death was “Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity,” the release read.

The body of Ewunetie, 20, was discovered in October behind tennis courts on Princeton University’s grounds. She was last seen around 3 a.m. October 14 near a residential building on the New Jersey campus. The university reported her missing October 16 and her body was found October 20.

At the time she was found, Ewunetie’s oldest brother, Universe Ewunetie, described his sister as a “precious, beautiful soul,” a “great listener” and someone who “cares about people beyond her.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.