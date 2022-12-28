3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Here are 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Here are 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

New York CNN  — 

December is a month full of market predictions for the year to come. Everyone, from economists to analysts to grocers, seems to have a strong feeling about how stocks will behave going forward.

Here’s the thing: They’re almost always wrong.

What’s happening: Last year, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would close out 2022 at 5,100 points. Morgan Stanley predicted a more bearish 4,400. The S&P 500 closed on Tuesday at 3,829.

No major analysts predicted last December that this year would (likely) be the worst for US stocks since 2008, that oil prices would shoot from $70 to $130 and then careen back to $70, and that the Federal Reserve would announce four straight historic three-quarter point interest rate hikes.

Geopolitical chaos, global pandemics and extreme weather events have created unexpected and outsized head and tailwinds – creating extremely turbulent rides for markets.

“As they take stock of this year, investors should strike a certain sense of humility as they peer into next,” wrote Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings in a recent note. “They may take some consolation that outside US intelligence circles, almost no one expected a Russian invasion last December. But that will be small consolation amid difficult markets and evanescent returns.”

Most analysts seem to expect that inflation risks will subside next year, leading the economy into a light recession and eventual recovery – but they’re still asking investors to wear their seatbelts at all times, in case of any unexpected bumps along the way.

With those caveats, let’s get to Wall Street’s predictions

The numbers: Forecasts for where the S&P 500 will finish 2023 vary greatly. Below is a roundup of estimates made by five major banks, reported in notes and year-end reports. You can see that they’re largely hovering around 4,000. (Note: these predictions are subject to change).

  • Barclays: 3,725
  • Citi: 3,900
  • Bank of America: 4,000
  • Goldman Sachs: 4,000
  • JPMorgan: 4,200

The bottom line: Take these predictions with a grain of salt.

Over the previous 20 years (2002 – 2021), the average difference between the target price estimates by industry insiders at the beginning of the year and the final price for the index for that same year has been 8.3%, according to a FactSet report.

Analysts overestimated the final value (that is, the final value finished below the estimate) in 13 of the 20 years and underestimated the final value (the final value finished above the estimate) in the other 7 years.

This year, forecasters are set to miss the mark by their widest margin in about 15 years, according to FactSet data. They’re on track to have overestimated the performance of the S&P 500 in 2022 by nearly 40%.

Market analysts are great at explaining what drives stocks in the short-term, but predictions clearly haven’t been their cup of tea – nor should they really matter to investors. The S&P 500 has good years and bad years, but long-term investors know that it typically works out in the end: The return averages out to about 10% per year for nearly the last century.

Santa Claus Returns to the North Pole

It’s been a very bad year for markets, but investors have been holding out hope for a year-end boom that would send stocks upward into the new year. Now it appears that Santa Claus won’t be coming to town, after all.

What’s happening: Markets often surge at the end of the year – one last gift for investors during a time when market volume and volatility is relatively quiet.

Technically, the “official” time frame for a Santa Claus rally is the week of trading between Christmas and New Year’s Day, but analysts believe it’s unlikely that Saint Nick will reward investors with a nice, big rally to end the year.

During this period, the S&P 500 has historically gained 1.3% on average, according to data from LPL Financial going back to 1950. The average return for all rolling seven day periods is just 0.2%.

Trading activity is often low Christmas week, as institutional investors take time off. This gives more opportunities for retail investors, who swing bullish, to sway markets. Bonuses and holiday gifts also provide additional cash to invest in the stock market.

If the S&P 500 finishes higher during this year’s Santa Claus rally, it would mark the seventh consecutive period of positive returns during the final week of the year.

Lump of coal: Just a short time ago, it looked like Santa was coming early this year when the S&P 500 rallied 14% over the course of four weeks. Then on Friday, the beginning of that seven day Santa Stretch, markets closed higher – with the S&P 500 gaining 0.6%.

But Tuesday, traders received a lump of coal. Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of the holiday-shortened week.

It’s important to look at fundamentals and valuations before getting all wound up with holiday cheer, said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo. “That might sound like Ebineezer Scrooge, but sometimes all of that cheer needs a shot of reality along with the eggnog and this may be one of those times,” he said.

Rate hikes will continue, he said, and the economy will likely stumble in the coming months along with markets. “Santa Claus is coming to town, but we believe it is unlikely he will reward investors with a big equity rally to end 2022.”

China opens up

China-related stocks surged after Beijing took a major step in reopening its economy this week.

Beijijng will drop quarantine requirements for international travelers beginning on January 8. Those changes come after nearly three years of isolating and painful restrictions.

Chinese companies that trade on the Nasdaq were some of Tuesday’s top performers. JD.com and Baidu gained more than 4%. The Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies on American exchanges, rose about 2%.

Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours before departure, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in an announcement late on Monday. Currently, they are subject to five days of hotel quarantine and three days of self-isolation at home, report my colleagues Yong Xiong, Xiaofei Xu and Nectar Gan.

Restrictions on airlines over the number of international flights and passenger capacity will also be removed, according to the announcement.

China has sealed its borders since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus, keeping itself in global isolation even as the rest of the world reopened and moved on from the pandemic.

Foreigners have been largely banned from entering China, apart from a limited number of business or family visits. The NHC said it will further “optimize” arrangements for foreigners to visit China for work, business, study or family reasons and “provide convenience” for their visa applications.