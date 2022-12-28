Trucks filled with stones form the barricades put up in the Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica.
Trucks filled with stones form the barricades put up in the Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica.
Bojan Slavkovic/AP

Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbia’s defense ministry said that given the latest events in the region and Belgrade’s belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia’s army and police to be put on the highest alert.

Kosovo’s government called on NATO peacekeepers to remove the barricades, but said it had the capacity and readiness to act.

A NATO led Latvian soldier inspects a truck at a roadblock on one of the main roads to the border crossing point with Serbia on December 11, 2022 near Zubin Potok, Kosovo.
A NATO led Latvian soldier inspects a truck at a roadblock on one of the main roads to the border crossing point with Serbia on December 11, 2022 near Zubin Potok, Kosovo.
Ferdi Limani/Getty Images

Kosovo calls for NATO intervention after weekend of violence amid rising ethnic tensions

Kosovo and Serbia intend to join the European Union and have agreed, as part of that membership process, to resolve their outstanding issues and build good neighborly relations.

Here are some facts about the standoff:

Why are there tensions?

Kosovo won independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade’s repressive rule.

Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo to be an integral part of its territory and rejects suggestions it is whipping up tensions and conflict within its neighbor’s borders. Belgrade accuses Pristina of trampling on the rights of minority Serbs.

MITROVICA, KOSOVO - AUGUST 01: Trucks are seen blocking the road near the Jarinje Border Crossing in Mitrovica, Kosovo on August 01, 2022. Kosovo decided Sunday to postpone the implementation of a new law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate. (Photo by Erkin Keci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
MITROVICA, KOSOVO - AUGUST 01: Trucks are seen blocking the road near the Jarinje Border Crossing in Mitrovica, Kosovo on August 01, 2022. Kosovo decided Sunday to postpone the implementation of a new law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate. (Photo by Erkin Keci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Erkin Keci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Kosovo starts issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens as protesters block roads

Ethnic Serbs, who do not recognise the Pristina government or Kosovan state institutions, account for 5% of Kosovo’s 1.8 million people, with ethnic Albanians making up about 90%. The Serbs have vented their hostility by refusing to pay Kosovo’s power operator for the electricity they use, for example, and frequently attacking police who try to make arrests.

Why did tensions flare again?

Fresh ethnic tensions have erupted since December 10 when Serbs erected multiple roadblocks and exchanged fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

The Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed by Pristina this month after protesters on the Serbian side blocked it in support of Serbs in Kosovo who are refusing to recognise the country's independence.
The Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed by Pristina this month after protesters on the Serbian side blocked it in support of Serbs in Kosovo who are refusing to recognise the country's independence.
Florion Goga/Reuters

The stand-off comes after months of trouble over the issue of car license plates. Kosovo has for years wanted the approximately 50,000 Serbs in the north to switch their Serbian car license plates to ones issued by Pristina, as part of the government’s desire to assert authority over its territory.

On July 31, Pristina announced a two-month window for the plates to be switched over, triggering protests, but it later agreed to push the implementation date back to next year.

Salih Mustafa, a former Kosovo rebel, waits in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court for the judges to read the verdict in The Hague, on December 16, 2022. - Mustafa is charged with the war crimes of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, the torture of at least six people and the murder of one person at a detention compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. Salih Mustafa pleaded not guilty to all charges. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Peter Dejong / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by PETER DEJONG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Salih Mustafa, a former Kosovo rebel, waits in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court for the judges to read the verdict in The Hague, on December 16, 2022. - Mustafa is charged with the war crimes of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, the torture of at least six people and the murder of one person at a detention compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. Salih Mustafa pleaded not guilty to all charges. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Peter Dejong / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by PETER DEJONG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Dejong/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Kosovo rebel commander sentenced to 26 years in prison for war crimes in case overseen by the special counsel named in the Trump probe

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned in November in protest at the looming switch.

What do the Serbs want?

Serbs in Kosovo want to create an association of majority-Serb municipalities that would operate with greater autonomy. Serbia and Kosovo have made little progress on this and other issues since committing in 2013 to the EU-sponsored dialogue.

What is the role of NATO and the EU?

NATO peacekeepers stand guard at a roadblock in Rudare, near the northern part of of Mitrovica.
NATO peacekeepers stand guard at a roadblock in Rudare, near the northern part of of Mitrovica.
Florion Goga/Reuters

NATO has about 3,700 troops stationed in Kosovo to maintain the peace. The alliance said it would intervene in line with its mandate if stability in the area were jeopardized. The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), which arrived in 2008, still has around 200 special police officers there.