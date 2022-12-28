CNN —

A Texas judge has denied a bond reduction for a suspect charged with murder in the death of Migos member Takeoff, according to the man’s attorney, Letitia Quinones.

Harris County Judge Josh Hill kept Patrick Clark’s bond at $1 million, reasoning that Clark may be a flight risk, Quinones told CNN.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Quinones said her office is “surprised” by the decision.

“We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that it [the bond] would not be lowered. So yes, we are very disappointed. We disagree. And frankly, we’re very surprised,” Quinones said.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with murder in connection to the killing of Takeoff. Houston Police Department

Quinones said she believes Clark’s $1 million bond is unconstitutional due to Clark and his family’s financial situation being “average,” and that the high amount is a result of the case being “high profile” in nature.

Takeoff, who performed with the hip-hop trio Migos, was killed Nov. 1 in Houston. Police believe he was an innocent bystander to an argument that took place outside a bowling alley which led to the shooting.

“The fight is not over. We do believe without a shadow of a doubt that when the time comes, we will be able to show Mr. Clark’s innocence in this,” Quinones said Wednesday. “I think something has been lost with all the hype and all the tragedy that’s involved in this offense, and that’s Mr. Clark is presumed innocent.”