A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.

Patrick Ward fell from the train in Kanchanburi province, west of the capital Bangkok, as it passed a scenic view at low speed, according to Sai Yok district Pol. Maj. Kiatisak Kerdchok.

Kiatisak said Ward may have fallen as he walked between carriages. It was unclear if Ward was looking at the view or taking photos, he said.

Police were quickly alerted to the incident and medical workers rushed to help Ward, but were unable to resuscitate him, Kiatisak said.

Ward had boarded the train from the River Kwai station in Kanchanaburi, a province known for its natural attractions, including the Krasae Caves, close to the site of the incident.

Many visitors are also drawn to the railway’s history, made famous by the 1957 World War II film, the Bridge on the River Kwai. The railway route, built by prisoners of war, once connected Thailand with neighboring Myanmar.

Ward had entered Thailand on a tourist visa on December 26, according to authorities. A police investigation is ongoing.

CNN has reached out to the Irish Embassy in Bangkok for comment.