ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14 - Source: CNN
Film & TV 16 videos
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Brendan Gleeson and Collin Farrell
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Teller monologue 1
Watch Miles Teller's 'SNL' home video
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Late night hosts mock fan's name after missing Aaron Judge's home run ball
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeopardy Answer Change
What is ticked off?: 'Jeopardy!' fans upset over potential change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL departures vpx
Why 'SNL' will look different this season
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selma Blair DWTS
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
'Racism is real': CNN reporter on new 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night jetblue
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
reed hastings netflix vault 2002
'Sexy as a tortoise': Netflix's founder describes its early success in 2002
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Controversial British television host Piers Morgan’s Twitter account sent out explicit, derogatory tweets to his 8.3 million followers Tuesday about the late Queen Elizabeth, singer Ed Sheeran, boxer Andrew Tate and others, before partially disappearing for some users.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan’s television show on TalkTV, tweeted that Morgan had been hacked.

“In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked,” the show wrote. “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”.

The apparent hackers deleted the host’s profile and cover image, and changed his name several times to phrases like “lol.” His account currently appears blank for web users, though the mobile Twitter app still shows racially offensive and sexually explicit tweets on Morgan’s feed.

Twitter and Morgan did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Morgan has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for his criticism of Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Morgan has lambasted their Netflix documentary that aired earlier this month.

The British host walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in 2021 for rejecting calls to apologize over saying he did not believe Markle’s claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey of mental health issues and suicidal thoughts arising during her time in the monarchy.

The TV host also made headlines in November for his interview with soccer star Christiano Ronaldo just ahead of the World Cup, with Ronaldo going on “Uncensored” to claim he was being forced out of Manchester United and that he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. In the days that followed the interview, the club announced that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to the interview. Soon after, Ronaldo announced his departure from the club.