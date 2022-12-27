The Lead Matt Egan Phil Mattingly_00030908.png
The Federal Reserve warns of impending job losses as rise in inflation slows
05:13 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
The Lead Matt Egan Phil Mattingly_00030908.png
The Federal Reserve warns of impending job losses as rise in inflation slows
05:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.

The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn’t expect a repeat of this year’s wild swings that at one point sent gas prices above $5 a gallon for the first time ever. That spike set off recession alarm bells, worsened inflation and crushed consumer confidence.

The national average for regular gas, a metric closely watched by Wall Street, Main Street and even the White House, is expected to drop to $3.49 a gallon in 2023, down roughly 50 cents from the average this year, according to GasBuddy.

A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel.
A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel.
Charlie Neibergall/AP

It's freezing. Cranking up the heat is going to cost you

That cooldown could prove significant, translating to families spending an average of $277 less on fuel for the year. If that holds true, total US gasoline spending would drop by about $55 billion, according to the forecast.

The bad news is GasBuddy expects the national average to climb from $3.10 a gallon today to a range of $3.52 to $4.05 in May as Americans hit the roads.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN. “The national average could breach $4 a gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season.”

Gas prices typically rise heading into the summer as Americans hit the road more during the warmer weather. In addition to the pick-up in demand, refiners switch over to summer-grade gasoline, which is designed to improve air quality and costs more to produce.

The GasBuddy forecast calls for the daily national average to top out at as high as $4.25 a gallon in August before dropping towards $3 a gallon by the end of the year.

The federal government has issued similar projections to GasBuddy’s.

Earlier this month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the national average is expected to average about $3.50 a gallon in 2023 as refineries continue to ramp up production of gasoline.

‘Curveballs coming from every direction’

The past year shows how difficult it can be to predict energy prices.

Virtually no one expected the spike to $5.02 a gallon in June. But everything changed after Russia invaded Ukraine, raising the specter of severe supply crunches.

The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2022.
The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2022.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

White House cautiously optimistic over economy in 2023: 'Absolutely no sign' job growth will tumble or unemployment will spike

Beyond the war, energy markets were rocked by a range of major forces, including China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, recession fears, super-sized interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the White House’s unprecedented use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“Basically, curveballs coming from every direction,” De Haan said, describing the ups swings in energy markets. “Extreme amounts of volatility. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year.”

The 2022 experience means forecasts about 2023 should be taken with a grain of salt.

Vladimir Putin and Jerome Powell will influence prices in 2023

Prices for the next 12 months will be driven by developments in the war, the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, OPEC policy, China’s Covid restrictions, a potential economic recession and perhaps other forces that are not even known at this point.

In its report, GasBuddy notes there is a “high level of uncertainty” in 2023, “making an accurate forecast very challenging.”

For instance, De Haan said a US recession would hurt demand for energy and likely drive prices lower than the $3.49 average forecast by GasBuddy.

Credit card payment, shopping and closeup at digital nfc terminal for money, pos or cashier at shop. Woman, hand and card for service, discount or cashless purchase with retail, tech or help at store.
Credit card payment, shopping and closeup at digital nfc terminal for money, pos or cashier at shop. Woman, hand and card for service, discount or cashless purchase with retail, tech or help at store.
peopleimages.com/Adobe Stock

Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation

On the other hand, a major hurricane or surprise refinery shutdowns could translate to higher-than-expected prices.

Still, quite a bit of uncertainty remains.

“This is probably the second hardest forecast,” De Haan said.

The hardest? That was last year.

Why gas prices are dropping

In December 2021, before Russia amassed troops at Ukraine’s border, GasBuddy projected the national average for gas would be $3.41 a gallon in 2022. That proved to be optimistic as prices took off after the invasion.

But in March 2022, GasBuddy revised its call to account for the war and projected the national average would be $3.99. That forecast was spot on, with gas prices on track to end the year at roughly that level, or perhaps a few pennies lower.

After hitting $5 a gallon in June, gas prices have been on a remarkable decline, especially lately. The national average is now about 20 cents below the same period of a year ago, according to AAA.

The plunge to 18-month lows has been driven by a range of factors, including the return of refineries sidelined earlier this year, recession fears, record-setting releases of emergency oil by the Biden administration and the fact that Russia’s supply of oil has not been severely damaged by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

Gas prices are not expected to return to $5 this summer – although GasBuddy isn’t ruling that out.

“It’s not impossible,” De Haan said, “merely improbable at this moment.”