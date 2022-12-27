Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022.
Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022.
Ann Wang/Reuters
Taipei, Taiwan CNN  — 

Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

Four months of mandatory military training can “no longer suit the needs” of Taiwan’s defense, she said, adding that while extending the service period was a “difficult decision,” it was necessary for safeguarding the island’s democratic way of life.

“Nobody wants war. The Taiwanese government and its people do not want it, nor does the international community want it. But peace does not fall from the sky,” she said.

“We need to actively prepare for war to prevent war, and we need to be able to fight a war to stop a war.”

The new conscription period, which be implemented at the start of 2024, will apply to men born after 2005, she said.

The move marks a U-turn for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy of 23.5 million people, which had shortened mandatory conscription from one year to four months as recently as 2018.

BEIJING, July 26, 2017 -- File photo taken in July, 2016 shows Chinese H-6K bomber patrolling islands and reefs including Huangyan Island in the South China Sea. It has been a big year for China's military as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is to celebrate its 90th birthday. As Aug. 1, the birthday of the PLA, approaches, the country's army has shown how much its military capacity has grown and how committed it is to maintaining world peace. The PLA has come a long way since its birth during the armed uprising in the city of Nanchang on August 1, 1927, when it had only 20,000 soldiers. Ninety years later, the country boasts 2 million servicemen, according to a national defense white paper titled "China's Military Strategy," published in 2015. Besides the growth in numbers, the PLA has armed its soldiers with world-class equipment. As of June 2017, the Chinese military had participated in 24 UN peacekeeping missions, sending 31,000 personnel, 13 of whom lost their lives in duty. Since 2008, the Navy has dispatched 26 escort task force groups, including more than 70 ships for escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia. More than 6,300 Chinese and foreign ships have been protected during these missions. (Xinhua/Liu Rui)
Liu Rui/Xinhua/Getty Images/FILE

Taiwan reports record incursion by Chinese bomber aircraft

It comes as China increasingly asserts its territorial claims over Taiwan, which the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never controlled, including sending 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday – its largest incursion into the island’s air defense zone in recent months.

According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, all conscripts under the new system will be required to undergo eight weeks of basic military training, before 44 weeks of ground training.

The monthly salary of conscripts will also be raised from about $195 to more than $650 per month, Tsai said.

“Maintaining peace is reliant on national defense, and national defense relies on every citizen,” she said.

Military reform

Tsai on Tuesday also announced a series of reforms to Taiwan’s military structure, including dividing forces into four main categories: the main combat force, garrison force, civil defense system and reservist system.

The main combat force will be comprised of professional soldiers and takes on the responsibility of territorial security, while the garrison force will be mostly made up of conscripts and performs the tasks of protecting key infrastructure inside Taiwan.

During training, conscripts will work with modern weapons such as drones and practice first aid and lifesaving skills.

ONECHINA01
video

CNN reporters explain one of the most contentious issues of US-China relations

By 2035, Taiwan is expected to have 20,000 fewer births per year than the 153,820 it recorded in 2021, according to Taiwan’s National Development Council, which defense experts say will limit the ability of the military in recruiting enough young men.

Public debates about lengthening the conscription period increased sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which renewed discussions about Taiwan’s readiness for a potential attack by the Chinese military. The island began introducing longer training schedules for its reservists, and its Defense Ministry closely studied the tactics of war in Ukraine to improve battle strategy.

But while lengthening the conscription period may help boost manpower in the military, defense experts say there must also be a focus on how conscripts can receive training that suits the modern needs of Taiwan’s defense if conflict were to occur.

“In any potential battle between China and Taiwan, ground warfare will likely take place at a later stage, because Chinese soldiers can only make an amphibious landing after taking control of the air and the sea,” said Lin Ying-yu, an assistant professor at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

“But before they land, there will likely be bombing and blockade, and we need people to deliver goods and guide residents to air raid shelters.

“So while we extend the conscription period, I think it is more important to consider how the conscripts will be incorporated into our overall defense strategy, and ensure their training is effective in achieving those objectives.”