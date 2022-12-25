#NEWS UPDATE: 33 crew members still missing in Thai Navy ship sinking Thirty three crew members are missing from the Royal Thai Navy ship HTMS Sukhothai that sank in the Gulf of Thailand early Monday morning, according to a statement from the Royal Thai Navy. ìThere are 33 crew are still floating in the sea, the ships in the incident location are searching to rescue themî the statement read. An earlier statement from the Navy said 28 crew members were missing. That number increased to 33 as search and rescue operations continue into Monday. HTMS Sukhothai sank at 12:12am local time on Monday in the Gulf of Thailand about 20miles (about 32km) from Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Province. The weather in the area remains severe complicating search and rescue missions. From CNNís Kocha Olarn in Bangkok and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong #NEWS: Three crew members in critical condition as Thai Navy ship sinks The Royal Thai Navy ship, HTMS Sukhothai, sunk at 11:30pm local time on Sunday, leaving three crew members in critical condition according to a tweet from the Royal Thai Navy. Of the 106 crew members on board, 78 have been rescued, 28 are still in the water and 3 are in critical condition according to the Navy. HTMS Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand about 20miles (about 32km) from Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Province. ìRTN (Royal Thai Navy) has tried its best to salvage, but it couldnít resolve this emergency situation due to the strong wind,î the Navy said in a tweet. Earlier on Sunday the Navy tweeted that strong winds caused the HTMS Sukhothai to tilt and water to flow into the shipís electrical system causing it to shut down. Rescue operations are continuing into Monday. From CNNís Kocha Olarn in Bangkok and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

