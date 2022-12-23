There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Supergoop!’s new SPF and retinol-alternative formula, Vahdam teas’ delicious collab with “Emily in Paris” and Calpak’s handy luggage tags that will charge your phone on the go.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A luggage tag that doubles as a phone charger

Calpak

The last thing you want to do on a stressful travel day is keep track of more things than necessary, and Calpak has just launched a luggage tag that’s also a phone charger for $32, so you can stay juiced up on the go. It comes in seven colors, so if you travel with your family, everyone can have a different shade.

Two important skincare steps in one go

Supergoop!

Supergoop!’s much-loved sunscreen now comes a formula that combines mineral SPF 40 with Daily Dose Bioretinol. It contains bakuchiol, an alternative to retinol, plus collagen-boosting peptides, antioxidants and skin-conditioning ingredients, to help visibly improve skin and protect it against visible signs of aging.

A highly giftable tea set featuring a Netflix hit

Vahdam

Vahdam makes some truly incredible tea (this is not your grocery store teabag), and now it’s teaming up with “Emily in Paris” to drop a set of four tin tea caddies ($79.99 for the set or $19.99 per caddy), each inspired by the hit Netflix show about an American flailing her way through Paris. The set comes with four different blends: La Vie En Rose (a floral infusion of rose petals, cranberry, beetroot candy and pomegranate), Ingénue Violet (hibiscus, lavender, blue pea and blue cornflower), Voila! Vanilla (natural vanilla, cocoa nibs and more) and Le French Earl Grey (premium Indian black tea with blue cornflower and bergamot).

A smoothing, shaping bodysuit — for less than $30

Shapermint

‘Tis the season for holiday parties, and if you plan to wear a bodysuit under your look, Shapermint just dropped its new Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop-Neck Bodysuit. It’s less than $30 now through the end of January and designed to be dig-free, to define your figure and to be comfortable for day-to-night wear thanks to 100% cotton construction.