This weekend, you’ll find a deal on one of our favorite cold brew makers, discounted Sonos speakers and savings on Under Armour apparel. All that and more below.

Toms Surprise Sale Up to 80% off Toms A Surprise Sale is on at Toms. Right now, take up to 80% off clearance styles, including booties, sneakers, slippers and sandals for men, women and kids. And of course, that iconic Toms slip-on is as low as $10.

Girlfriend Collective Gift Card $150 $100 with code GIFT50 at Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Save on a new workout set and more for yourself or pick up a last-minute stocking stuffer with this gift card promo: Get $50 off a $150 gift card with code GIFT50 at checkout.

Refurbished Sonos Speakers $159 From $119 at Sonos Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score 25% off a refurbished One SL and first-gen Beam. Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multiroom systems. But they aren’t cheap — so take advantage of these rare discounts.

Under Armour Up to 50% off, plus 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 Under Armour Gear up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now you can score up to 50% off workout gear, plus an extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 — that’s thousands of items for men and women, including tops, bottoms, shoes and more. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this holiday deal event.

Best Tested Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 1 Quart $28 $22 at Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon The all-plastic Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns out 1.8 liters of fantastic cold brew, and it's the lightest, easiest model to throw in a weekend bag without fear of breakage for on-the-go brewing for a group. Now, our favorite cold brew maker for travel is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen when you clip the on-page 20% off coupon. Read more in our full review.

More deals to shop

• If you’re planning a DIY or still need a gift for someone handy, pick up a $250 Lowe’s gift card for 10% off today.

• Another gift card promo worth considering: Snag a $100 Adidas gift card for $75 or a $50 gift card for just $40.

• Woot! is marking down a range of beauty products from top brands like Tarte, Lancome and even Tatcha.

• It’s always a good idea to have batteries on hand, so stock up on this 24-pack of Amazon Basics C Cell Batteries while they’re down to just $8.

• The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover went viral for a reason, and now it’s down to $25 when you clip the on-page coupon — a solid deal on an item that’s rarely on sale.

• If you’re big on crispy foods but low on counter space, pick up the Instant Vortex Mini Air Fryer while it’s at an all-time low price.

• If you’re a gamer and a Costco member, it’s probably worth snagging this four-pack of $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for just $80.

• When you pick up four eligible items from Amazon — like chapstick, tea or baby wipes — you’ll save 5% on your order.

• Don’t forget a holiday gift for Fido! This four-pack of Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz is just $3 right now and will definitely send tails wagging.

• Get Star Wars fans on your list in the Christmas spirit with this on-sale Grogu Holiday Plush from Target.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Refurbished Shark Rotator Lift Away DuoClean Pro $90 at Woot! Shark With its great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar refurbished model is heavily discounted at Woot!, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum possesses DuoClean technology, a dual-brushroll system that can effectively deep-clean carpets and engage floors for a polished look.

Best Tested Breville Super Q Blender $550 $410 at Amazon Amazon We named this machine the best blender overall because it features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models. It does carry a steep price tag, but for those who can't imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to about $1.12 a day over a year seems like a bargain.

Ember Smart Travel Mug 2 $200 $150 at Best Buy and Walmart Best Buy At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember mugs. They’re rechargeable stainless steel mugs surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with — but this version is able to be taken on the go. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Today, you can save $50 on this convenient everyday device, and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Apple AirPods Max $500 $450 at Best Buy Apple Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Best Buy right now. AirPods Max are down to $450 in every color for TotalTech Members. That’s $50 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.