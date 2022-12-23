How an underwater film inspired a marine protected area off Kenya’s coast

By John Lewis, CNN
Published 5:01 AM EST, Fri December 23, 2022
Kenya has 882 miles of coastline along the Indian Ocean, waters that are home to five threatened species of sea turtles according the <a href="https://www.lamcot.org/projects" target="_blank" target="_blank">Lamu Marine Conservation Trust</a>. Underwater photographer and filmmaker Jahawi Bertolli captured this shot, titled "First Run", on Manda Island's Takwa Beach in the Lamu Archipelago.
Kenya has 882 miles of coastline along the Indian Ocean, waters that are home to five threatened species of sea turtles according the Lamu Marine Conservation Trust. Underwater photographer and filmmaker Jahawi Bertolli captured this shot, titled "First Run", on Manda Island's Takwa Beach in the Lamu Archipelago.
Jahawi Bertolli
The endangered whale shark is also known to visit the waters surrounding the Lamu Archipelago. The world's largest fish, they can grow up to <a href="https://www.britannica.com/animal/whale-shark" target="_blank" target="_blank">59 feet in length</a> and pose no threat to humans. Bertolli snapped this shot during an unseasonal plankton bloom, one of their favorite meals, off the coast of Lamu in 2021.<br />
The endangered whale shark is also known to visit the waters surrounding the Lamu Archipelago. The world's largest fish, they can grow up to 59 feet in length and pose no threat to humans. Bertolli snapped this shot during an unseasonal plankton bloom, one of their favorite meals, off the coast of Lamu in 2021.
Jahawi Bertolli
This image of a juvenile whale shark was not captured in Kenyan waters, but off the coast of Koh Tao, Thailand where Bertolli went to school to learn how to be an underwater filmmaker. He tells CNN the young and curious fish "was a challenge to keep up with" before it disappeared into the depths.
This image of a juvenile whale shark was not captured in Kenyan waters, but off the coast of Koh Tao, Thailand where Bertolli went to school to learn how to be an underwater filmmaker. He tells CNN the young and curious fish "was a challenge to keep up with" before it disappeared into the depths.
Jahawi Bertolli
Bertolli and his wife Elke, who is also a photographer, want to raise awareness of ocean ecosystems and inspire conservation. Elke is pictured here filming a school of bigeye trevally that had congregated around the Alpha Funguo wreck, off the coast of Diani, Kenya. The Bertollis were there for a UNESCO project about Africa's underwater cultural heritage.
Bertolli and his wife Elke, who is also a photographer, want to raise awareness of ocean ecosystems and inspire conservation. Elke is pictured here filming a school of bigeye trevally that had congregated around the Alpha Funguo wreck, off the coast of Diani, Kenya. The Bertollis were there for a UNESCO project about Africa's underwater cultural heritage.
Jahawi Bertolli
Dolphins are also frequent visitors to the Lamu Archipelago -- and along the entire East Africa coastline. This shot was captured in the crystal-clear waters off Mnemba Island, Tanzania where Bertolli says the mother and calf were keeping a safe distance, but "couldn't resist a closer look at the humans floating on the surface (nearby)."
Dolphins are also frequent visitors to the Lamu Archipelago -- and along the entire East Africa coastline. This shot was captured in the crystal-clear waters off Mnemba Island, Tanzania where Bertolli says the mother and calf were keeping a safe distance, but "couldn't resist a closer look at the humans floating on the surface (nearby)."
Jahawi Bertolli
In 2020, Bertolli made a short film about Lamu's sea life and the conservation traditions of the local fishermen. Called "Bahari Yetu" -- "Our Ocean" in Swahili -- his goal was to show the community that their rich marine biodiversity is under threat.
In 2020, Bertolli made a short film about Lamu's sea life and the conservation traditions of the local fishermen. Called "Bahari Yetu" -- "Our Ocean" in Swahili -- his goal was to show the community that their rich marine biodiversity is under threat.
Jahawi Bertolli
Mzee Hassani, one of the fishermen interviewed for the film, watches it for the first time from his dhow with Elke Bertolli. Having been born and brought up in Lamu, Elke has known the fishermen her whole life, and Hassani was a great friend of her father's.
Mzee Hassani, one of the fishermen interviewed for the film, watches it for the first time from his dhow with Elke Bertolli. Having been born and brought up in Lamu, Elke has known the fishermen her whole life, and Hassani was a great friend of her father's.
Jahawi Bertolli
Ishaka, the main character featured in "Bahari Yetu," is pictured out fishing. The film is told in Swahili, from a first-person point of view. "We wanted to make a film that would speak to local communities because we wanted it as a tool of education," Bertolli says.
Ishaka, the main character featured in "Bahari Yetu," is pictured out fishing. The film is told in Swahili, from a first-person point of view. "We wanted to make a film that would speak to local communities because we wanted it as a tool of education," Bertolli says.
Jahawi Bertolli
Underwater filmmaker and photographer highlights Kenya's rich marine life
CNN  — 

Famous for its sprawling nature reserves that are home to all “Big Five” animals, Kenya’s 882 miles of coastline along the Indian Ocean are often overlooked. It’s a place where people go to “chill out,” but not to observe and connect with the wild and unique ecosystem, says Kenyan filmmaker, photographer and conservationist Jahawi Bertolli.

Bertolli is determined to change this outlook and believes that visual storytelling is one way to do it. “No one was telling stories about the ocean here (in Kenya),” he says.

Jahawi Bertolli is one of Kenya's only underwater filmmakers.
Jahawi Bertolli is one of Kenya's only underwater filmmakers.
Elke Bertolli

So far, his work has focused mainly on the Lamu Archipelago along Kenya’s northern coast, where his wife Elke Bertolli, also a photographer and filmmaker, grew up. Lamu is a hidden gem, he says, and filming has led to new discoveries. “There’s not much scientific work that’s happened up here so a lot of what we’re finding is new,” he adds. “We’re finding these incredible reefs. We’re finding incredible biodiversity.”

But this rich biodiversity is increasingly under threat. Bertolli says that harmful fishing practices, such as drag netting, coupled with habitat degradation due, in part, to coastal development, pollution and an increasing human population have caused a reduction in fish populations.

Related: Stunning images from African Wildlife Foundation’s photography award are inspiring conservation

Not only is this bad for the ecosystem, but for local fishers too. Lamu is home to one of the oldest Swahili settlements in East Africa, a community who have depended on the ocean since the 12th century. Traditionally these fishers respected the balance with nature, says Bertolli. They stopped fishing when they had enough for what was needed, they only fished in certain seasons, and they left the coral reef alone, understanding it to be a home for fish, where they needed space and time to reproduce and grow. “There’s a lot of cultural knowledge, which is actually conservation knowledge. It’s just packaged differently,” Bertolli explains.

As well as showcasing life underwater, Bertolli tells stories of life at sea.
As well as showcasing life underwater, Bertolli tells stories of life at sea.
Jahawi Bertolli

“A powerful tool”

In 2020, Bertolli made a short film about Lamu’s sea life and the conservation traditions of the local fishers. He called it “Bahari Yetu” – “Our Ocean” in Swahili – and began showing it the local community. The screenings were a gamechanger, he says: “When you bring back that imagery, all of a sudden people are like, ‘Oh my God. Wow, this is ours … this is our heritage, these are our reefs, this is what’s happening underwater in our ocean.’”

Paula Kahumbu still
CNN

Opinion: Why the world needs African wildlife filmmakers

A viewing of “Bahari Yetu” was also put on for local beach management units and members from the county government and fisheries department. Bertolli also screened another film he had made a few years earlier on locally managed marine areas in Africa. The next time the group met, all members voted unanimously to begin setting up a marine protected area around Lamu’s Kinyika island, a craggy rock that acts as a nursing ground for seafaring birds and hosts a bustling coral reef system.

For Bertolli and the people of the Lamu Archipelago, this has been a significant first step to ensuring the preservation of an essential ecosystem. While it’s only the beginning and a management plan still needs to be established, Bertolli believes it has also been a testament to the power of visual storytelling. “Because it was their film, told in their language, filmed here – it became an incredibly powerful tool to inspire the community to come together to try and start actually conserving these areas,” he says.