Ice covers the Lake Erie shoreline on in Hamburg, New York, on December 24.
In pictures: Winter storm impacts the US
John Normile/Getty Images

A major winter storm blasting much of the central and eastern United States is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations.

The storm is touching nearly every state, with more than 100 million people across the US currently under winter weather and wind chill alerts, which the National Weather Service is calling a "once-in-a-generation type event."

Amanda Kelly cleans off snow and ice from her car on Friday, December 23, in Columbus Ohio.
Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network
Cars drive in whiteout conditions in Orchard Park, New York, on December 23.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News/AP
A pair of travelers sleep while lines of people pass through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport.
David Zalubowski/AP
Snow-covered buildings are seen in Louisville, Kentucky.
Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images
The waters of Lake Erie wash over the shoreline on December 23 in Hamburg, New York.
John Normile/Getty Images
Snow collects on a bison at Longfield Farm in Goshen, Kentucky, on December 23.
Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal/USA Today Network
Volunteers welcome a homeless person to a shelter at Broadbent Arena in Louisville on December 23.
Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images
Stones are removed from a road in Westport, Massachusetts, after a storm surge made landfall, flooding many coastal areas on December 23.
Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times/AP
The Louisville skyline is obscured by steam rising from the Ohio River Friday on Friday, December 23.
Matt Stone/The Louisville Courier/USA Today Network
Antonio Smothers jumps his vehicle on December 23 in Nashville.
Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images
Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow on Thursday, December 22, in Mandan.
Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune/AP
Migrants warm themselves by a fire next to the US-Mexico border fence on December 22 in El Paso, Texas.
John Moore/Getty Images
Robert Arnold puts chains onto the tires of his semitrailer while he waits for the eastbound lane of I-70 to reopen in Silverthorne, Colorado, on December 22.
Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
A musician departs following a show on Broadway in Nashville on December 22.
Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images
Brady Myers helps turn the Stewpot Community Services day shelter for the unhoused into an emergency overnight shelter in Jackson, Mississippi, on December 22.
Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger/USA Today Network
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 on December 22, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson/AP
A person walks through the snow on December 22 in downtown Minneapolis.
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune/AP
A clean car passes a snow-covered car in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Travelers walk in front of flight information screens at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on December 22.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Ice collects on a window in Oklahoma City on December 22.
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network
Bus riders wait at a sheltered stop in Chicago on December 22.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
An accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on December 22.
Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register/AP
Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway in Minneapolis on December 22.
Abbie Parr/AP
Travelers arrive for their flights at O'Hare International Airport on December 22 in Chicago.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images
Mist rises above ice flows on the Yellowstone River on December 22 in Paradise Valley, Montana.
William Campbell/Getty Images
Students walk to school buses after early dismissal at a middle school in Wheeling, Illinois, on December 22.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Miguel Salazar clears sidewalks in Denver on December 22.
Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images
Travelers arrive at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on December 21.
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune/AP
Salt is prepared to be loaded onto a truck at the Department of Public Works sanitation yard in Milwaukee on December 21.
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP
Propane heaters sit next to pens at the City of Mission Animal Shelter in Mission, Texas, on December 21.
Joel Martinez/The Monitor/AP
Crews de-ice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 21.
Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow clears a road in Iowa City on December 21.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press Citizen/AP
Snow covers homes in Seattle on Tuesday, December 20.
Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times/AP