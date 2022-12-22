In pictures: Winter storm impacts the US
Updated 5:07 PM EST, Sat December 24, 2022
A major winter storm blasting much of the central and eastern United States is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations.
The storm is touching nearly every state, with more than 100 million people across the US currently under winter weather and wind chill alerts, which the National Weather Service is calling a "once-in-a-generation type event."